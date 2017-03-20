A tough one as always this week vs Huddersfield. They always seem to perform against us and get the win. Not sure if we are due anyone back this week but the squad did well last week, if anyone possibly Sutcliffe.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Mcguire Moon
Baldwinson Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Delaney
Sutcliffe
Burrow Ferres Garbutt Mullally
We could easily go as normal with Keinhorst at 12, Moon at 4, Sutcliffe at 6, Delaney at 13.
