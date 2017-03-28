Could be a good idea, but last thing we want to do is end up like rugby yawnion, quite rightly they have cracked down but the way they interpreted it has made it nearly unworkable. The "game" RFL has asked the refs to clamp down on moving off the mark at the ptb, I think they have been extremely pedantic at time, maybe the emphasis should be shifted but let's not forget it would involve all players and broncos are not whiter than white here so as long as there is no complaining when we are on the receiving end of sanctions, funny how no one on here called for London player to be sin binned after an opposition player went off the field injured after an alleged tip and spear tackle!