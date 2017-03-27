Have to say I thought the ref was OK. The penalty count was massively in our favour for a reason.



The big one he missed was quite how one of their players ended up on the deck off the ball in front of their fans, who went ballistic. Understandably he was watching the area with the ball in play when it happened. The ref checked with both touchies, no one had seen it. He seemed to explain that to the lad on the floor and got on with it.



Whilst a persistent misconduct sin binning must have been close, and arguably should have been done, all in all I thought he was decent. It's not him making high tackles.