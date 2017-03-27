WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hornets

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:49 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1032
Location: Aldershot, Hants
Have to say I thought the ref was OK. The penalty count was massively in our favour for a reason.

The big one he missed was quite how one of their players ended up on the deck off the ball in front of their fans, who went ballistic. Understandably he was watching the area with the ball in play when it happened. The ref checked with both touchies, no one had seen it. He seemed to explain that to the lad on the floor and got on with it.

Whilst a persistent misconduct sin binning must have been close, and arguably should have been done, all in all I thought he was decent. It's not him making high tackles.

Re: Hornets

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:56 pm
Andover Boy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 367
Certainly the attack has not gelled as it did last season. For me, part of the reason is that we've not yet had the Cunningham/Ackers combo at 9, and we did seem to get a good roll on last year when that was in operation, with quick ptbs the order of the day. The centres are also a problem for me. Kear is far better at full-back, and I'm not convinced by Purtill.

And I totally agree with itsmeagain about the high shots. Yesterday wasn't the first time this year. Referees have a duty to protect players, and they're not doing it. I wonder what the legal position might be if a player were to lose his livelihood through a high shot as a consequence of a referee allowing the practice to continue.

c}