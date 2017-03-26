WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hornets

Re: Hornets

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:49 pm
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 137
Sammut changed it. Woeful first half Sammut came on and the game took shape

Re: Hornets

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:02 pm
The Chronicler of Chiswic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 08, 2002 3:34 pm
Posts: 4764
Location: Now the Man from Oswestry.
Poster on A.N. Other forum suggested that Rochdale had a, um, somewhat direct approach to the game. Who cares - it's 2 points.
Freedom for supporters of the government, only for members of one party - however numerous they may be - is no freedom at all. freedom is always and exclusively for one who thinks differently.
Rosa Luxemburg, 'Die russiche Revolution'.

Re: Hornets

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:10 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3800
Sort of brings into perspective the whole sammut discussion, or did he still not do enough to keep folk satisfied

Re: Hornets

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:18 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2290
Location: Deepest Erith
mickyb1234 wrote:
Sort of brings into perspective the whole sammut discussion, or did he still not do enough to keep folk satisfied


Sammut will always be 'mercurial ', starting him from the bench seems to have had a positive effect
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Hornets

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:57 pm
Bostwick
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 927
Rochdales game plan seemed to be to rough our players up at any opportunity. How many times did the game turn into a brawl. Encouraged by their coach I might add.
The referee was weak and failed to impose himself on the game. I do not think that I have ever seen a game with so many high tackles, three occurred within five minutes in the second half, my belief is that he should have put Rochdale on a team warning earlier in the game, which may have focus their attention to playing, not trying to knock our blocks off.
Sammuts introduction turned the game, we probably would have won without him, but not by such a score. A score which in truth did not reflect the game.
We are still our worst enemy, numerous unforced and schoolboy errors, we bombed two tries in the first half, dropping the ball, To kick the ball out from the restart is unforgivable. Once Jarrod came on the speed of the play of the ball improved and we became a better team.
We still have a lot of room for improvement, off to Wakefield next week where I hope to see a better display.

Re: Hornets

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:14 am
crashmon

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 37
I really think we seem to have big confidence issues atm, several times in the first half they always wanted to pass again and again when close to line, and non of them seem to back themselves to actually score. If Rochdale had not tired in the 2nd half it could have been much closer.

I still think that if Rochdale had not bombed that try in the 2nd half just after we went 8 points up, we could have easily lost this game. At least we still manage to win after playing so shockingly bad. But with Sheffield, Fev away and Toulose home coming up we need to improve and fast

Re: Hornets

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 6:51 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5129
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
This a poor London team. It strikes me they have concentrated heavily on defence during the off season as the attack is shocking. There is an inability to string 4 passes together that sit in front of the player for him to run onto. There's no structure in attack, constantly looking for the inside pass to settle things back down.

On a previous post I asked how many halves this season we have played well. Its probably only 5. HKR x 2, Bulls x 2, Rochdale x 1

Reliance on one individual will win you nothing
Mac out!

Re: Hornets

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:56 am
Halfdan of t'wide embrace
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1031
Location: Aldershot, Hants
Have to agree with that. From what I have seen this season the blunt truth is Broncos ain't good enough this season. Hopefully it'll click but I fear we have a team that doesn't amount to the sum of its constituent parts.

Re: Hornets

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:43 am
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3800
The team have the ability to play really well as shown by the KR game, the Bradford game as well. Away on grass from what I have seen has been poor.
The team has the potential, the skills are there we have seen it, the mental approach seems to be the problem. Poor final pass and bombing tries is an attitude issue, thinking that you have to score everytime ypu get near the line rather than keeping hold of the ball and building pressure.
Defence maybe has been the focus and it shows in patches with some small blokes in the squad putting in big hits. Technique in the tackle in defence and attack is not as good as it should be, in this comp quick ptb will win games.

Re: Hornets

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:03 pm
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 137
Not often I say this but I agree with every word Bostwick says. And would add if this is our level forget SL next year we need massive improvement to do that. I also think if yesterday was anything to go by we should have a boxing coach to train us how to come away from a game without broken necks. The ref was a disgrace and did nothing to protect the lads heads at all. Before you start defending the refs Mickeyb1234 you have to have seen the game to know how bad the high tackles were
TOULOUSE  














c}