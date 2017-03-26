Rochdales game plan seemed to be to rough our players up at any opportunity. How many times did the game turn into a brawl. Encouraged by their coach I might add.

The referee was weak and failed to impose himself on the game. I do not think that I have ever seen a game with so many high tackles, three occurred within five minutes in the second half, my belief is that he should have put Rochdale on a team warning earlier in the game, which may have focus their attention to playing, not trying to knock our blocks off.

Sammuts introduction turned the game, we probably would have won without him, but not by such a score. A score which in truth did not reflect the game.

We are still our worst enemy, numerous unforced and schoolboy errors, we bombed two tries in the first half, dropping the ball, To kick the ball out from the restart is unforgivable. Once Jarrod came on the speed of the play of the ball improved and we became a better team.

We still have a lot of room for improvement, off to Wakefield next week where I hope to see a better display.