Bostwick wrote: It is an extra early start for Rochdale too,what with the hour change. Unless they are travelling down today that is.

Looking at thier twitter fed, it looks like they must have come down last night. As it showed a pic of the pic in a room with the caption of just going over details before making our way to the ground, it was taken about 2 hours ago roughly.I expect most teams able to down here the night before as it's only one trip a season, compared to us going up where other week and paying for hotels.As for the team for today's game. Cunno starts at hooker, but the surprise was Api and Barthau in the halves and Sammut of the bench. Also saw that Harrison was starting on the beach alsoSorry an update, according to thier twitter Harrison now starts and Adebiyi added to the bench as Garside pulled out, so must have picked up a knock in warm up.