Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:11 pm
Cunno is in the 19 for this weekend. So hopefully he's fit.

I wonder if be best to go with him off the bench and start with Bathau at hooker. And play Api and Sammut in the halves. Others I expect will know better if this would work.
Also maybe time to give Paul a run on the wing, and move Kear back to FB where he's more dangerous I think.
I don't have anything against Dixon, but like I said above let's see what Paul can offer. So I would leave out Dixon and Walker this weekend.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:20 pm
Hellewell not in the squad so I'm assuming either Kear to left centre and Walker returning at Full-back?
Or keep Kear at 1 and play Pearce-Paul in the centres?

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:17 pm
Sorry didn't notice Hellewell was missing.
Also it claims on broncos twitter fed that Adebiyi is playing for Skolars this Saturday

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:10 pm
Whoever starts we need to hit Rochdale hard from the word go - there's no 5 hour coach journey for us in the morning so no excuses!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:23 pm
It is an extra early start for Rochdale too,what with the hour change. Unless they are travelling down today that is.

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:54 pm
Bostwick wrote:
It is an extra early start for Rochdale too,what with the hour change. Unless they are travelling down today that is.


Looking at thier twitter fed, it looks like they must have come down last night. As it showed a pic of the pic in a room with the caption of just going over details before making our way to the ground, it was taken about 2 hours ago roughly.
I expect most teams able to down here the night before as it's only one trip a season, compared to us going up where other week and paying for hotels.


As for the team for today's game. Cunno starts at hooker, but the surprise was Api and Barthau in the halves and Sammut of the bench. Also saw that Harrison was starting on the beach also

Sorry an update, according to thier twitter Harrison now starts and Adebiyi added to the bench as Garside pulled out, so must have picked up a knock in warm up.
c}