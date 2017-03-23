WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hornets

Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:31 am
mickyb1234 wrote:
Naderia do you need reminding? Ok let's take sammut and barthau out of that equation on the score last Fri between em they scored 18 points! So if you want to use that argument without the 2 players mentioned the score would have been 8-30 not 26-30
As for the wingers! How many tries have we bombed on the wing in the last few games through the last pass being dropped, it's got to have an effect on centres wanting to put that last pass out.


That's the kind of argument you'd get in a schoolyard. You can't simply say "remove the points X scored" as if those things happened in a vacuum.

Relying on a player making a run through broken play, or a moment of magic, in order to create scoring opportunities is inherently unreliable and unsustainable. Those things should be extras not the first option.

If we had halves (or at least one of them) who looked to play a more structured and sustainable game we'd find ourselves in better field positions, we'd play more of the game in our opponents end of the field, and our outside backs would get better, earlier ball to work with. We'd utilise all of our attacking options instead of ignoring some of them.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:15 pm
Nady you will learn how Mickey operates!! very simplistic approach
Wire Quin at work

Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:16 pm
But it's the facts! People are saying sammut and barthau are to quote "meh" but they are the ones scoring the points!

Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:59 pm
But not enough if you really want to simplify it
Wire Quin at work

Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:43 pm
So using simple logic, the 2 players in particular are "meh" but they are the best of what we have? I don't really understand the thinking behind folk saying they are not doing the business! Maybe the other way of looking at it is they are the only ones really doing the business, sammut may run cross field but where are the runners coming onto him.
As for the fwds I think loane is starting to perform to what he can do, junior, you are right he is not running to his size and weight, he us like loane on his first few games for us.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:21 pm
Will ask as well who is our top try scorer so far? You can't really argue with the figures
