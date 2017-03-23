mickyb1234 wrote: Naderia do you need reminding? Ok let's take sammut and barthau out of that equation on the score last Fri between em they scored 18 points! So if you want to use that argument without the 2 players mentioned the score would have been 8-30 not 26-30

As for the wingers! How many tries have we bombed on the wing in the last few games through the last pass being dropped, it's got to have an effect on centres wanting to put that last pass out.

That's the kind of argument you'd get in a schoolyard. You can't simply say "remove the points X scored" as if those things happened in a vacuum.Relying on a player making a run through broken play, or a moment of magic, in order to create scoring opportunities is inherently unreliable and unsustainable. Those things should be extras not the first option.If we had halves (or at least one of them) who looked to play a more structured and sustainable game we'd find ourselves in better field positions, we'd play more of the game in our opponents end of the field, and our outside backs would get better, earlier ball to work with. We'd utilise all of our attacking options instead of ignoring some of them.