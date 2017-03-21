linebacker53 wrote: Not sure you read my post correctly...I said replacement Props!!! Spencer arrived fully fit Stapleton didnt ! We got out muscled in the middle by Toronto and have been in every game since Hull KR. That said we have enough pace and skill in back 3 to trouble anyone... just need to get the ball to them more !

Unlikely to happen. Sammut is only really interested in doing something unpredictable and Barthau is a bit meh. Pewhairangi, if played at SO, is a lovely runner but too similar to Sammut. There's no-one in the halves capable (or interested) in playing a sustainable, , disciplined, organising role. Rhys Williams was already showing signs of frustration v Toronto. You can have the best wingers in the world but if they don't get enough ball, and good quality at that, then it's pointless.And, yes, the forwards are being pushed around a little too easily. Roqica doesn't run his size, nor does Evans (who's probably more of a 2nd row tbh). Ioane does, so too Battye and Spencer when fit, but other than that there are a lot of mid-sized second rowers in that squad.