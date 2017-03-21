WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hornets

Re: Hornets

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:27 pm
PC Plum User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 995
Location: Balamoray
linebacker53 wrote:
I truth we have lacked some shape and composure in games however its hard to ignore we are now missing two starting hookers and and two starting props, I feel with these available we can still beat anyone. Fair to say replacement props have been underwhelming


Sammutt / Pitts underwhelming - really ?

Purtell yes, Roqica yes, Dixon yes, Gee / Evans not too sure yet, Spencer .... did a Stapleton

As for Grant and Channing ....

Re: Hornets

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:58 am
linebacker53 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 14, 2013 9:26 pm
Posts: 21
PC Plum wrote:
Sammutt / Pitts underwhelming - really ?

Purtell yes, Roqica yes, Dixon yes, Gee / Evans not too sure yet, Spencer .... did a Stapleton

As for Grant and Channing ....


Not sure you read my post correctly...I said replacement Props!!! Spencer arrived fully fit Stapleton didnt ! We got out muscled in the middle by Toronto and have been in every game since Hull KR. That said we have enough pace and skill in back 3 to trouble anyone...just need to get the ball to them more!

Re: Hornets

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:45 am
nadera78 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 16, 2005 4:48 pm
Posts: 653
linebacker53 wrote:
Not sure you read my post correctly...I said replacement Props!!! Spencer arrived fully fit Stapleton didnt ! We got out muscled in the middle by Toronto and have been in every game since Hull KR. That said we have enough pace and skill in back 3 to trouble anyone...just need to get the ball to them more!


Unlikely to happen. Sammut is only really interested in doing something unpredictable and Barthau is a bit meh. Pewhairangi, if played at SO, is a lovely runner but too similar to Sammut. There's no-one in the halves capable (or interested) in playing a sustainable, , disciplined, organising role. Rhys Williams was already showing signs of frustration v Toronto. You can have the best wingers in the world but if they don't get enough ball, and good quality at that, then it's pointless.

And, yes, the forwards are being pushed around a little too easily. Roqica doesn't run his size, nor does Evans (who's probably more of a 2nd row tbh). Ioane does, so too Battye and Spencer when fit, but other than that there are a lot of mid-sized second rowers in that squad.

Re: Hornets

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:01 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3791
Sammut maybe only interested in doing something unpredictable but on Fri he scored over 50% of our points on the night including 2 tries. Barthau also scored I believe so Meh! cannot be too bad can it?

Re: Hornets

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:21 pm
Riverside Red User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 7:51 pm
Posts: 102
Location: Lancashire
The wingers are being systematically ignored and maybe irretrievably alienated unless the plays ( assuming we have any) are changed to build on known strengths.
The ball invariably goes right, until it gets to Purtell. Rhys is not a happy bunny.

Maybe harsh but is Daniel a captain?

Re: Hornets

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:23 pm
nadera78 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 16, 2005 4:48 pm
Posts: 653
mickyb1234 wrote:
Sammut maybe only interested in doing something unpredictable but on Fri he scored over 50% of our points on the night including 2 tries. Barthau also scored I believe so Meh! cannot be too bad can it?


What was the final score?

Re: Hornets

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:04 pm
Colly2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 10, 2004 9:42 am
Posts: 1087
Location: Colchester
The attacking structure - and the ball getting into Hellewell's and Williams's hands - would improve if Kear went back at 1. Alternatively, maybe Sammut would fit better at full-back allowing Barthau to handle the left-hand side like last year.
