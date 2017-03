PC Plum wrote: Sammutt / Pitts underwhelming - really ?



Purtell yes, Roqica yes, Dixon yes, Gee / Evans not too sure yet, Spencer .... did a Stapleton



As for Grant and Channing ....

Not sure you read my post correctly...I said replacement Props!!! Spencer arrived fully fit Stapleton didnt ! We got out muscled in the middle by Toronto and have been in every game since Hull KR. That said we have enough pace and skill in back 3 to trouble anyone...just need to get the ball to them more!