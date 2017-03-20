WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hornets

Hornets

Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:45 pm
So we have the historic embarrassment out of the way.
Next out against hornets, we have both lost 2 in the league, both coming off back of challenge cup losses that we both probably should have won Rochdale probably more so than us.

I know Hendo was not happy at all about Fri nights first half, don't know about the second half, but I hope the boys have had a rocket put up them. What do we think, close game? For me I think, well, I hope, our home advantage and the surface will give us the edge and we can take it pretty comfortably. Hoping Dixon starts to show a bit more of what he has got to offer. The key, respect the ball, don't try and score everytime they are near the line and get the discipline sorted.

Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:14 pm
Mickey out of the 14 halves we have played this season, 12 in the league 2 in the cup, how many do you think Hendo will be pleased with?
Mac out!

Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:55 pm
Wire q already said I don't know about the second half so for rest of the games I woukd be guessing.

More interested in folks thoughts about our next game

Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:19 am
But wouldn't past performances influence 'folks thoughts' on the next game? Or is this a head in the sand let's stay positive thread?
Mac out!

c}