So we have the historic embarrassment out of the way.

Next out against hornets, we have both lost 2 in the league, both coming off back of challenge cup losses that we both probably should have won Rochdale probably more so than us.



I know Hendo was not happy at all about Fri nights first half, don't know about the second half, but I hope the boys have had a rocket put up them. What do we think, close game? For me I think, well, I hope, our home advantage and the surface will give us the edge and we can take it pretty comfortably. Hoping Dixon starts to show a bit more of what he has got to offer. The key, respect the ball, don't try and score everytime they are near the line and get the discipline sorted.