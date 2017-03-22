HamsterChops wrote: The hog roast was amazing. Hot fresh pork sandwich with optional apple sauce and a bit of crackling for about £4 was nicer than any burger or pie I've ever eaten at a rugby ground. I was a regular at that particular stand!



The Burrito stand was also good that appeared for about 2 or 3 games last season. Not enough people going to it to justify it sadly.



Unfortunately I agree on things like chips and burgers, they're terrible at Odsal (and all rugby grounds to be fair) and have been as long as I remember. Occasionally I get hungry enough to have one and instantly regret it. That's all that now seems to be on sale, along with sausage and sweets.



Until that changes, I too will grab myself a fish butty from the chip shop nearby.



I always enjoy any club that sells Rollover Hot Dogs. Not sure if any of those in the Championship though. I had two of the buggers at Huddersfield in the friendly.



I wasn't aware of the Batley Pie quality though, I may have to try that when we visit them this season.

Spot on that, £4 was fantastic! I too was a regular. I committed a cardinal sin once for one of the hog roast sandwiches....Had a fiver left and I had a choice between that and a pintWould do the same again! Hope they bring in back!Did not know there was ever a burrito stand!! Gutted about that or I would have been there! But yeah the burger and chips are appalling and I only have them if I have been busy and forgot to eat beforehand!Where's this chip shop? Are you on about the one over the road from Cue Gardens? If so, what are the fish butties like there? I may have to pop in before the game haha!