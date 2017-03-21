Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Just out of curiosity. In the past where have the best pies been? Can't say I have ever had one at Odsal, just the standard £2.50 for 10 chips and £4 for a burger worse than McDonalds.



I remember them having a hog roast though behind the away end! Now that was gorgeous!

The hog roast was amazing. Hot fresh pork sandwich with optional apple sauce and a bit of crackling for about £4 was nicer than any burger or pie I've ever eaten at a rugby ground. I was a regular at that particular stand!The Burrito stand was also good that appeared for about 2 or 3 games last season. Not enough people going to it to justify it sadly.Unfortunately I agree on things like chips and burgers, they're terrible at Odsal (and all rugby grounds to be fair) and have been as long as I remember. Occasionally I get hungry enough to have one and instantly regret it. That's all that now seems to be on sale, along with sausage and sweets.Until that changes, I too will grab myself a fish butty from the chip shop nearby.I always enjoy any club that sells Rollover Hot Dogs. Not sure if any of those in the Championship though. I had two of the buggers at Huddersfield in the friendly.I wasn't aware of the Batley Pie quality though, I may have to try that when we visit them this season.