Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:56 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2925
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Just out of curiosity. In the past where have the best pies been? Can't say I have ever had one at Odsal, just the standard £2.50 for 10 chips and £4 for a burger worse than McDonalds.

I remember them having a hog roast though behind the away end! Now that was gorgeous!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:04 pm
eddievan
Joined: Thu Sep 22, 2005 9:51 pm
Posts: 652
Location: Brighouse
The best pies have always been at Batley. Yum !

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:19 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26301
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Pies at Odsal are a relatively recent (but very welcome) addition. Much better than the ratburgers on sale. Usually on sale in the bars on the concourse.

Though not anymore for some unknown reason.

So I'll keep my money in my pocket.

Batley pies are great apparently but I've never made it to the front to the queue to get one.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:20 pm
vbfg
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7529
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
It takes the boy ages too when I send him for one at Batley.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:28 pm
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9214
Location: Bradbados
They did have a pie and pea stall behind the south west terrace many moons ago - I can definitely vouch for those.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:33 pm
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3749
Location: Hornsea
Pies are returning to Odsal imminently. We are just waiting for the bloke that makes them to get his visa.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:02 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 335
Location: Depends whose asking
rugbyreddog wrote:
Pies are returning to Odsal imminently. We are just waiting for the bloke that makes them to get his visa.


Can another club loan us a pie van until we get the visa and our bank account sorted out; assuming it wont count against our loan quota.

Did the RFL not write into the purchase of the bulls that the new owner must provide pies at all home games?

Next thing you know the RFL will sub us a pie van - bloomin RFL pets makes you sick

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:07 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2225
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Just out of curiosity. In the past where have the best pies been? Can't say I have ever had one at Odsal, just the standard £2.50 for 10 chips and £4 for a burger worse than McDonalds.

I remember them having a hog roast though behind the away end! Now that was gorgeous!


The hog roast was amazing. Hot fresh pork sandwich with optional apple sauce and a bit of crackling for about £4 was nicer than any burger or pie I've ever eaten at a rugby ground. I was a regular at that particular stand!

The Burrito stand was also good that appeared for about 2 or 3 games last season. Not enough people going to it to justify it sadly.

Unfortunately I agree on things like chips and burgers, they're terrible at Odsal (and all rugby grounds to be fair) and have been as long as I remember. Occasionally I get hungry enough to have one and instantly regret it. That's all that now seems to be on sale, along with sausage and sweets.

Until that changes, I too will grab myself a fish butty from the chip shop nearby.

I always enjoy any club that sells Rollover Hot Dogs. Not sure if any of those in the Championship though. I had two of the buggers at Huddersfield in the friendly.

I wasn't aware of the Batley Pie quality though, I may have to try that when we visit them this season.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:24 am
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14891
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Bullseye wrote:
Batley pies are great apparently but I've never made it to the front to the queue to get one.


Just like the beer one.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:11 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27687
Location: MACS0647-JD
Maybe vbfg could give us a pie chart to put us on?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
c}