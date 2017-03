rugbyreddog wrote: Pies are returning to Odsal imminently. We are just waiting for the bloke that makes them to get his visa.

Can another club loan us a pie van until we get the visa and our bank account sorted out; assuming it wont count against our loan quota.Did the RFL not write into the purchase of the bulls that the new owner must provide pies at all home games?Next thing you know the RFL will sub us a pie van - bloomin RFL pets makes you sick