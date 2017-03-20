WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:44 pm
zapperbull
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 842
Location: Silsden
Tealady has been on a pie making course, she may become the pie lady or Mrs Miggins :lol:


Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:35 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5784
Love a good pie me. Don't like those Hollands or pukka type pies though.



Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:11 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2222
Location: No longer Bradford
The thing is, it's a fairly minor gripe in the scheme of things, I think everyone realises. But it's also one of those "it's bloody obvious you could be making some money here" situations too.

Nobody is expecting the glory days of curry and pizza options across the concourse. But if the food is so low of a standard that you'd prefer to eat outside the ground, it's missing out on revenue. I know there's a sweet van at the back of the stand, so there's no point selling chocolate in the bars. But things like crisps, nuts, scratchings last bloody ages and you can buy them in bulk. They're not "high risk" items that if someone doesn't buy them on Sunday, they go to waste. You can just keep putting em out until you're low and buy some more. If they did get near date, you sell em at cost price.

No doubt the club will have bigger priorirties and I'd rather see them run out of snacks than beer (which is surely a reasonable source of income even with the higher prices this season). But is it that hard to buy a few boxes of Seabrooks from a (very) local supplier?

I think people are less worried about going a little hungry than they are about the revenue the club is potentially missing out on. Whilst it may be fairly small revenue per pie, it adds up. And in our recent situations, you'd think every little helps.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:33 am
Blotto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3736
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
From what HC has observed it looks as if the Club still has credit and cash flow problems, the Management are still doing it as the pay if you can don't if you can't, so it will be a slow build up to a better level of facilities round the concourse!
The local franchises could also be very wary about starting up again in Odsal as well!







Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:16 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27685
Location: MACS0647-JD
As the first person to whinge about lack of pies on here, look, if we can't afford to get in a couple of boxes of pies to warm up in the pie over that we already own, then we might as well pack it in now.


Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:43 am
Scarey71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 331
Location: South of Bratfud
....I'm gonna change my name to CMOT Dibbler and sell pies and sausage inna bun - so fresh the pig don't know it's missing There's a gap in the market and money to be made!!! Just have to make sure the watch don't catch me...

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:10 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9209
Location: Bradbados
HamsterChops wrote:
The thing is, it's a fairly minor gripe in the scheme of things, I think everyone realises. But it's also one of those "it's bloody obvious you could be making some money here" situations too.

Nobody is expecting the glory days of curry and pizza options across the concourse. But if the food is so low of a standard that you'd prefer to eat outside the ground, it's missing out on revenue. I know there's a sweet van at the back of the stand, so there's no point selling chocolate in the bars. But things like crisps, nuts, scratchings last bloody ages and you can buy them in bulk. They're not "high risk" items that if someone doesn't buy them on Sunday, they go to waste. You can just keep putting em out until you're low and buy some more. If they did get near date, you sell em at cost price.

No doubt the club will have bigger priorirties and I'd rather see them run out of snacks than beer (which is surely a reasonable source of income even with the higher prices this season). But is it that hard to buy a few boxes of Seabrooks from a (very) local supplier?

I think people are less worried about going a little hungry than they are about the revenue the club is potentially missing out on. Whilst it may be fairly small revenue per pie, it adds up. And in our recent situations, you'd think every little helps.


Pretty sure the caterers used to be concessions, so I'm guessing they still are. If so, then the club won't lose by the caterers losing sales, the caterers will, at least until next season when they won't want to pay as much for their pitch. It is in the club's interest to keep their customers satisfied though, so may a re-think would be in order, maybe with the odd extra (pie and crisp) retailer being brought in.





Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:12 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7527
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
If I have a rucksack with me it means I went to Greggs on the way up to the ground. You may watch me eat mine.

c}