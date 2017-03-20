The thing is, it's a fairly minor gripe in the scheme of things, I think everyone realises. But it's also one of those "it's bloody obvious you could be making some money here" situations too.



Nobody is expecting the glory days of curry and pizza options across the concourse. But if the food is so low of a standard that you'd prefer to eat outside the ground, it's missing out on revenue. I know there's a sweet van at the back of the stand, so there's no point selling chocolate in the bars. But things like crisps, nuts, scratchings last bloody ages and you can buy them in bulk. They're not "high risk" items that if someone doesn't buy them on Sunday, they go to waste. You can just keep putting em out until you're low and buy some more. If they did get near date, you sell em at cost price.



No doubt the club will have bigger priorirties and I'd rather see them run out of snacks than beer (which is surely a reasonable source of income even with the higher prices this season). But is it that hard to buy a few boxes of Seabrooks from a (very) local supplier?



I think people are less worried about going a little hungry than they are about the revenue the club is potentially missing out on. Whilst it may be fairly small revenue per pie, it adds up. And in our recent situations, you'd think every little helps.