WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Missing on matchday - minor gripe

 
Post a reply

Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:25 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26296
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Anyone seen a pie for sale at Odsal this season? I know I haven't. That's 4 pies I've missed out on so far.

Surely someone could order some bloody pies?

I was also chatting to another poster on here yesterday who said that the bars regularly run out of crisps etc within about 5mins of opening.

Somebody's missing a trick here. Are the club so short of cashflow they can't ensure sufficient stocks in place to sell or is it just down to lack of organisation?

Does anyone know who to contact about this major issue?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:40 pm
eddievan User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 22, 2005 9:51 pm
Posts: 651
Location: Brighouse
Said to my daughter yesterday we must be the only rugby ground where you cant get a bloody pie. Just not good enough : )

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:52 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 903
Location: Waiting
Must admit, i wanted a pie yesterday and i asked but they just said, not got any. I just don't fancy cheesy chips or a burger.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:54 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3743
Location: Hornsea
Two months ago who'd have thought that our main concern would be that we couldn't get a pie.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:59 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9207
Location: Bradbados
rugbyreddog wrote:
Two months ago who'd have thought that our main concern would be that we couldn't get a pie.


:lol:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:02 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26296
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
rugbyreddog wrote:
Two months ago who'd have thought that our main concern would be that we couldn't get a pie.


And the crisps, don't forget them!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:11 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2662
If I were you, I'd pop into The Sparrow on North Parade prior to kick off and have one of their pies with mushy pies and mint sauce.
Very worth it
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:44 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1602
When it happens the singing bunch can steal the City pie chant from 2 years ago.

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:12 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 332
Location: Depends whose asking
rugbyreddog wrote:
Two months ago who'd have thought that our main concern would be that we couldn't get a pie.


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Re: Missing on matchday - minor gripe

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:19 pm
DILLIGAF User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7011
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
I went to the bar before the match to find no crisps apparently on sale. There was an open packet of Doritos on the back, but since I doubt they were selling them one by one, I don't think they were available. They also had no milk for hot drinks. It was about 10 minutes after the gates had opened (apparently they got some later).

There was a big sign at the back of the bar saying "Two Pint Glasses Available". I requested said two-pinter. They didn't have any available. I settled for a single, I'd look a right alky carrying two separate pints!

The previous food van at the back of the Provident has been replaced by the "Wimpy" one. Now, I have nothing against Wimpy. But the one thing I enjoyed to eat on a matchday last season was a hot dog. I loves myself a hot dog. The previous van did a "Small Hot Dog" which was a proper frankenfurter (as a hot dog should be), and a "Large Hot Dog" which was a sausage in a bun. The Wimpy one does just the one style, and it ain't the Frankenfurter. A Sausage in a bun is not a bloody hot dog! It's a sausage sandwich! My blood boils....

So now I'm gonna go to the chippy at Odsal top on my way to the ground.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, Hessle rover, Jabebby, josefw, martinwildbull, Nothus, redeverready, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,539,5792,16575,8684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  














c}