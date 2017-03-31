Looks lively, played for the Panthers in the 9s a few weeks ago. Scored a couple of tries I think. So many quality players coming through the grades at Penrith the last 3 / 4 years (think Roopy might have mentioned this at some point). Check out the training facility they built, we won't be catching up anytime soon.
Sit down, Waldo wrote:
The thing is with the Panthers we went on tour in 1992 and the things they had at the club then was unbelievable the only place to go if you wanted to play on the slot machines and to go to the pictures and their was a golf game and they had horse and cart racing I can not remember its name and a classy restestrant all bringing in big money back then so god knows what it is like now
