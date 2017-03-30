Paul_HKR wrote: I accept what you are saying but Sheens has stated his aim is to rotate positions, he's begun with the wing spots, which is a different approach to waiting until players are 'good enough'.



Rovers are (apparently) signing Zach Dockar-Clay which will push both Jubby & Harris further down the pecking order. It looks likely Harris might get a run out at FB at some point but there appears to be no side-door for Jubby.



IMO Rovers can afford to 'blood' the fringe players over the next 12 or so games before the push for the Mid8s begins. Its not only Jubb & Harris its also Milton, Cator and Clavering - players that are getting match practise on a regular basis so are 'ready' to go. Doing this will also keep the senior players fit and healthy.

I agree that there's value in rotation, to help us be successful. And the young players can be part of that, along with more experienced pros who haven't played a lot so far - like Horne and Salter. But that is still about winning. ZDC will only push Harris and Jubb down the pecking order if he is better than them - and what would be the point of signing him, if he isn't? A prop pushes Moran down the order, a backrower Cator, a centre Wardill, a winger Oakes. I'm just saying we can't not strengthen for fear of not providing opportunities to young players. Players can and do develop by playing first team, but that isn't the purpose of the first team.My guess is that Sheens has started with rotating wingers because he wants the core of the team to gel. And he has three players of roughly similar ability to fill two spots currently. Or he did until Quinlan was injured.