Re: New signing

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:29 am
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 197
haven't Cas got a half back going spare ? Rangi something, think he may be English ( or nearly) don't know if he's any good .

Re: New signing

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:55 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2519
Location: live in gosport wos hull
BiltonRobin wrote:
haven't Cas got a half back going spare ? Rangi something, think he may be English ( or nearly) don't know if he's any good .

NO NO NO we do not need him we are not that desperate :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: New signing

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:49 am
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 72
Burtons Forearm wrote:
A half back and a forward.....that will be Johnson and Clay then.
Clay looks a player. Cover at halves d hooker is needed. Disappointed for Harris and Jubb but promotion is the priority this year I suppose.




My concern is when will Liam Harris & Jubby get their chance?

IF Rovers are promoted their 'chances' will seriously diminish, and this is why Rovers should be giving them a run in the team now IMO

Re: New signing

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:22 am
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 197
interesting point in last week's program regarding Harris and Sheens asking York to play him at fullback.
It went on to say he'd been working with the rovers coaching time on playing in this position and was doing well.

Re: New signing

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:03 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9713
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Paul_HKR wrote:
My concern is when will Liam Harris & Jubby get their chance?

IF Rovers are promoted their 'chances' will seriously diminish, and this is why Rovers should be giving them a run in the team now IMO


First team rugby is, IMO, about winning games. Players should get their chance when they're the best available for selection. If and when Jubb and Harris are good enough they'll force their way force their way into the team.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: New signing

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:29 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 456
Watching Salford v saints and working on principle they both make top 8 maybe I am being to hard on kr? Castleford aside it looks very basic rugby and set for set grinder thon. The pack dictates the game and that is where we fall short from a betting pov and not as a kr fan I see us in MPG v vikings.coin toss.

Re: New signing

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:47 am
Paul_HKR Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 72
Mild Rover wrote:
First team rugby is, IMO, about winning games. Players should get their chance when they're the best available for selection. If and when Jubb and Harris are good enough they'll force their way force their way into the team.



I accept what you are saying but Sheens has stated his aim is to rotate positions, he's begun with the wing spots, which is a different approach to waiting until players are 'good enough'.

Rovers are (apparently) signing Zach Dockar-Clay which will push both Jubby & Harris further down the pecking order. It looks likely Harris might get a run out at FB at some point but there appears to be no side-door for Jubby.

IMO Rovers can afford to 'blood' the fringe players over the next 12 or so games before the push for the Mid8s begins. Its not only Jubb & Harris its also Milton, Cator and Clavering - players that are getting match practise on a regular basis so are 'ready' to go. Doing this will also keep the senior players fit and healthy.
