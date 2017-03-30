Mild Rover wrote: First team rugby is, IMO, about winning games. Players should get their chance when they're the best available for selection. If and when Jubb and Harris are good enough they'll force their way force their way into the team.

I accept what you are saying but Sheens has stated his aim is to rotate positions, he's begun with the wing spots, which is a different approach to waiting until players are 'good enough'.Rovers are (apparently) signing Zach Dockar-Clay which will push both Jubby & Harris further down the pecking order. It looks likely Harris might get a run out at FB at some point but there appears to be no side-door for Jubby.IMO Rovers can afford to 'blood' the fringe players over the next 12 or so games before the push for the Mid8s begins. Its not only Jubb & Harris its also Milton, Cator and Clavering - players that are getting match practise on a regular basis so are 'ready' to go. Doing this will also keep the senior players fit and healthy.