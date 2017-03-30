Paul_HKR wrote: My concern is when will Liam Harris & Jubby get their chance?



IF Rovers are promoted their 'chances' will seriously diminish, and this is why Rovers should be giving them a run in the team now IMO

First team rugby is, IMO, about winning games. Players should get their chance when they're the best available for selection. If and when Jubb and Harris are good enough they'll force their way force their way into the team.