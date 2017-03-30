A half back and a forward.....that will be Johnson and Clay then. Clay looks a player. Cover at halves d hooker is needed. Disappointed for Harris and Jubb but promotion is the priority this year I suppose.
My concern is when will Liam Harris & Jubby get their chance?
IF Rovers are promoted their 'chances' will seriously diminish, and this is why Rovers should be giving them a run in the team now IMO
