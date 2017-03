Dave K. wrote: Johnson is a bit of a strange signing IMO, seems one for the future and a bit of a project, which Roverscseem to have loads of, I would have though you needed experience and size(which Hudds fans claim he doesn't have).

I know what you mean. Even after the signing of Kavanagh, I think there's room for another prop, but I'd ideally have liked another Scruton type. Just finding and attracting them, innit? Or maybe focusing on youth is part of the plan.I've not seen much of Johnson, so fingers crossed. Hopefully he's a bit ahead of some of the real projects like Milton, and maybe someone like Mulhearn too.