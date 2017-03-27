|
Salty mouse wrote:
Ben Harrison would be an awesome signing.... pretty certain he's not featured for wire this season?
Thinking about it I can't remember the last time I saw him play.... still don't think we will get him tbf
Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:13 am
So its revealed clay from parramatta a hooked who isn't on quota 21yr old kiwi his granddad played for Kr.. and ex Huddersfield player josh Johnson 22 a forward could be done by Swinton game. So they would jot take up a lot of the 600k we have left on cap. So still room for more
Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:58 am
rebelrobin wrote:
They're not going to be on much let's be honest. Dockar clay exempt from quota too
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:44 am
Dockar-Clay would still be non-fed trained.
His grandfather was one of Rovers best players of the immediate post-WW2 period, and is, I'm pretty sure, the player pictured wearing a scrum cap on the cover of 'The Robins' official history (on the left, below Paul Fletcher). Captain of the Rovers team that beat Australia in 1948, you can read about him from p171 of that book.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:08 am
Mild Rover wrote:
If the picture in the hull daily fail is right he looks bloody big for a hooker, Johnson will do a job for us I reckon at prop but is he mean
Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:16 am
cravenpark1 wrote:
Well I heard he once took a lollipop from a kid in the playground so I would say he's pretty mean.
Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:22 am
cravenpark1 wrote:
88kg according to Penrith's website, so quite small by modern day standards
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:25 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Baxendale wrote:
88kg according to Penrith's website, so quite small by modern day standards
He's only around 5'6" though.
Hopefully Mild Rover will do some analysis on the BMI of Superleague hookers over the past 20 years and clarify for us.
