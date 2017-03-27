WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:33 pm
Salty mouse

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 89
Salty mouse wrote:
Ben Harrison would be an awesome signing.... pretty certain he's not featured for wire this season?


Thinking about it I can't remember the last time I saw him play.... still don't think we will get him tbf

Re: New signing

Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:13 am
rebelrobin
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 267
So its revealed clay from parramatta a hooked who isn't on quota 21yr old kiwi his granddad played for Kr.. and ex Huddersfield player josh Johnson 22 a forward could be done by Swinton game. So they would jot take up a lot of the 600k we have left on cap. So still room for more

Re: New signing

Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:58 am
Salty mouse

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 89
rebelrobin wrote:
So its revealed clay from parramatta a hooked who isn't on quota 21yr old kiwi his granddad played for Kr.. and ex Huddersfield player josh Johnson 22 a forward could be done by Swinton game. So they would jot take up a lot of the 600k we have left on cap. So still room for more


They're not going to be on much let's be honest. Dockar clay exempt from quota too

Re: New signing

Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:44 am
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9710
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Dockar-Clay would still be non-fed trained.

His grandfather was one of Rovers best players of the immediate post-WW2 period, and is, I'm pretty sure, the player pictured wearing a scrum cap on the cover of 'The Robins' official history (on the left, below Paul Fletcher). Captain of the Rovers team that beat Australia in 1948, you can read about him from p171 of that book.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: New signing

Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:08 am
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2517
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Dockar-Clay would still be non-fed trained.

His grandfather was one of Rovers best players of the immediate post-WW2 period, and is, I'm pretty sure, the player pictured wearing a scrum cap on the cover of 'The Robins' official history (on the left, below Paul Fletcher). Captain of the Rovers team that beat Australia in 1948, you can read about him from p171 of that book.

If the picture in the hull daily fail is right he looks bloody big for a hooker, Johnson will do a job for us I reckon at prop but is he mean
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: New signing

Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:16 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1687
cravenpark1 wrote:
If the picture in the hull daily fail is right he looks bloody big for a hooker, Johnson will do a job for us I reckon at prop but is he mean

Well I heard he once took a lollipop from a kid in the playground so I would say he's pretty mean.

Re: New signing

Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:22 am
Baxendale
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2012 2:19 pm
Posts: 173
cravenpark1 wrote:
If the picture in the hull daily fail is right he looks bloody big for a hooker, Johnson will do a job for us I reckon at prop but is he mean


88kg according to Penrith's website, so quite small by modern day standards

Re: New signing

Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:25 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1733
Baxendale wrote:
88kg according to Penrith's website, so quite small by modern day standards


He's only around 5'6" though.

Hopefully Mild Rover will do some analysis on the BMI of Superleague hookers over the past 20 years and clarify for us.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
c}