Mild Rover wrote: Dockar-Clay would still be non-fed trained.



His grandfather was one of Rovers best players of the immediate post-WW2 period, and is, I'm pretty sure, the player pictured wearing a scrum cap on the cover of 'The Robins' official history (on the left, below Paul Fletcher). Captain of the Rovers team that beat Australia in 1948, you can read about him from p171 of that book.

If the picture in the hull daily fail is right he looks bloody big for a hooker, Johnson will do a job for us I reckon at prop but is he mean