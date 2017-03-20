WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:47 pm
Reports in League Express and HDM suggest Rovers are on the verge of signing a prop?

Pre-season we heard Sheens mention Hala is on Rovers radar, could this be it?

Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:50 pm
Would definitely give us some real fire power if it is him....

Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:51 pm
we seem to be basing our season around the Leigh promotion plan of 2016. Get through the season, strengthen for the 8's and pick off at least 2 super league teams on the way.
Last year they came to CP and their pack included Hansen, Tickle, Patterson & Hock. They trampled us into the mud so Drinkwater and Ridyard played in dinner jackets behind them.

The question is do we have any forwards of that class ? and if not how many do we need.
I don't think one 15 minute Aussie is the answer

Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:15 pm
we seem to be basing our season around the Leigh promotion plan of 2016. Get through the season, strengthen for the 8's and pick off at least 2 super league teams on the way.
Last year they came to CP and their pack included Hansen, Tickle, Patterson & Hock. They trampled us into the mud so Drinkwater and Ridyard played in dinner jackets behind them.

The question is do we have any forwards of that class ? and if not how many do we need.
I've been impressed with Scruton and Clark, and Mulhern has raised his game, but Clarkson is make-shift and Kavanagh hasn't settled in yet.

The back row lacks 2 impact players and the roles Blair and Greenwood are playing isn't suited to their games.

I still say Abdull is destined for loose forward, and I haven't a clue where and how Addy fits in. Donaldson is a Championship player. Horne will do ok in the league program. Lawler has ability in abundance but not at 9. I'd like to see Milton given a few games to see how he develops, he could be a dark horse.

I have a concern over Lunt's replacement - Jubby should be getting first grade time but Sheens is opting for Charlie?

I agree, a Hala won't make a huge difference in the Mid8s, but 2/3 more players like Clark and I believe Rovers will set the pulses racing - the problem is finding them!

Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:17 pm
Luke page sounds Clark esque?

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:09 pm
Apparently hull daily mail exclusive tomorrow Kr set to announce 2 new signings any guesess

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:14 pm
Luke page I reckon

Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:20 pm
Yeah and ben Harrison possibly

