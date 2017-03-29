SmokeyTA wrote:



I have however enjoyed watching swing wildly from arguing that the game doesn't struggle under the yoke of the parochialism of small northern towns and cities to a full blooded vociferous defence of the borders, separation and independence of those same small northern towns and cities like the incompatability of those two ideas never even entered your head. Cognitive dissonance in action. I really dont. It's not 1901 anymore. What parish you are from doesn't matter.I have however enjoyed watching swing wildly from arguing that the game doesn't struggle under the yoke of the parochialism of small northern towns and cities to a full blooded vociferous defence of the borders, separation and independence of those same small northern towns and cities like the incompatability of those two ideas never even entered your head. Cognitive dissonance in action.

You really do, the fact that you keep posting kind of proves it, otherwise why would anyone, even you, bother?Your second paragraph doesn't make any sense at all, who have you "enjoyed watching swing wildly"? If it is aimed at me, I am quite comfortable that my posts, whether you agree with them or not and I would guess that you don't, have at least been consistent and generally applied to the original proposition "Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool"? Because there isn't enough interest in case you need a reminderApart from a much needed Geography lesson, as far as "swinging wildly" is concerned, we have endured all sorts of nonsense from you and others about how many Germans will or won't follow Keinhorst into RL in the Leeds area and whether he went to secondary school near Pudsey and only got into Rugby League after playing Union at University and if Headingly had less Jewish students.....You obviously enjoy arguing and I will concede that you are fairly good at it, particularly if the argument becomes a test of perseverance and boring your 'opponent' into submission by taking the debate down endless rabbit holes. However, the game is up on this occasion, no mildly offensive "you're stupid" or "you just don't understand" will cover up the fact that you simply do not know what you are talking about.