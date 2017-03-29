|
Smokey , Smokey's shows his 4rse , Smokey shows his 4rse
Brilliant , best laugh I've had in ages
Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:29 am
Uncle Rico wrote:
You care, you are wrong, but, you care
I really dont. It's not 1901 anymore. What parish you are from doesn't matter.
I have however enjoyed watching swing wildly from arguing that the game doesn't struggle under the yoke of the parochialism of small northern towns and cities to a full blooded vociferous defence of the borders, separation and independence of those same small northern towns and cities like the incompatability of those two ideas never even entered your head. Cognitive dissonance in action.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:45 am
I stated (much) earlier that the issue is that both Liverpool and (Greater) Manchester both have two huge round ball clubs which suck the life and money out of other sport in the area. Other cities like Leeds and Hull only have one pro footy club, which damages RL income slightly but doesn't mean the round ball game dominates the whole metropolitan area.
FWIW When people say Manchester they just see Greater Manchester not the individual cities within it. Nearly everyone outside the local vicinities see it that way, there's no point fighting it.
So, if Salford is so close the Manchester, there are no professional RL clubs in the city of Manchester, why don't they just drive 10 mins and attend Salford?
My point is trying to show that Salford almost represents RL interest for Manchester, with a riduclously large catchment area yet their ridiculously low attendance make a mockery of the Super in SL. The team are going very well, and I'm sure the regular fans are as passionate as every other club yet it still can't get more fans even with all this going for it.
I refer to my comment at the top of this post, both young upstart round ball clubs are sucking the life and money out of the greater manchester area and no matter what our little but far superior sport does will change that.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:58 am
uncle Rico, we have disagreed in the past but here you are 100% correct.
So, according to the Tykes, the parochialism of the 10 boroughs in Greater Manchester is something to despise and decry; and the effect of 8 professional football sides* (and a battery of non-professional sides) is to ignored. Amazing that pride in your community, a corner stone of RL in its heritage, can be so snidely commented on. Ignoring the obvious difference in accents between Salford and manchester (albeit many young men now copy a Gallagher-type patois for street cred), that Oldham and Bolton never ever consider themselves as Manchester (and as for Wigan... ).
Nobody on here has shown that the perceptions are wrong. So how do we use them?
* I include Stockport.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:59 am
Gallanteer wrote:
So, if Salford is so close the Manchester, there are no professional RL clubs in the city of Manchester, why don't they just drive 10 mins and attend Salford?
You are 100% correct. And this is absolutely the pertinent question. Why don't they go to Salford? Id wager that perhaps it is because for the majority of most people's lifetime Salford have been a poor club, in a poor stadium, with little chance of success, who haven't reached out to them.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:59 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
To anyone outside of Salford... Salford is just part of Manchester. Sorry to break it to you. Manchester United even play in Salford, or is Trafford its own city as well?
What are you breaking to me that two cities are really one ? maybe I could call Wakefield Leeds or Nottingham Derby, what should we call this new city Salchester or Manford ?
Another know all know nothing from the other side of the hills, I've heard it all now Man U are in Salford
no seriously you couldn't make it up.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 3:11 pm
Salford RL missed their chance to be the home of spectating on live sport when Manchester United turned their back on their local fans in the 2000s as tickets became like gold dust.
While the football club chased the big dollar spent in the club shop by fans far afield and gentrified the atmosphere, Salford RL could've grabbed those locally who were alienated if they had moved quickly.
Now it's too late as Salford City and the class of 92 plus FC United of Manchester have moved in to cash in on that crowd.
