I stated (much) earlier that the issue is that both Liverpool and (Greater) Manchester both have two huge round ball clubs which suck the life and money out of other sport in the area. Other cities like Leeds and Hull only have one pro footy club, which damages RL income slightly but doesn't mean the round ball game dominates the whole metropolitan area.



FWIW When people say Manchester they just see Greater Manchester not the individual cities within it. Nearly everyone outside the local vicinities see it that way, there's no point fighting it.



So, if Salford is so close the Manchester, there are no professional RL clubs in the city of Manchester, why don't they just drive 10 mins and attend Salford?



My point is trying to show that Salford almost represents RL interest for Manchester, with a riduclously large catchment area yet their ridiculously low attendance make a mockery of the Super in SL. The team are going very well, and I'm sure the regular fans are as passionate as every other club yet it still can't get more fans even with all this going for it.



I refer to my comment at the top of this post, both young upstart round ball clubs are sucking the life and money out of the greater manchester area and no matter what our little but far superior sport does will change that.