Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:43 pm
GUBRATS
Smokey , Smokey's shows his 4rse , Smokey shows his 4rse

Brilliant , best laugh I've had in ages
Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:29 am
SmokeyTA
Uncle Rico wrote:
You care, you are wrong, but, you care

I really dont. It's not 1901 anymore. What parish you are from doesn't matter.

I have however enjoyed watching swing wildly from arguing that the game doesn't struggle under the yoke of the parochialism of small northern towns and cities to a full blooded vociferous defence of the borders, separation and independence of those same small northern towns and cities like the incompatability of those two ideas never even entered your head. Cognitive dissonance in action. :D
Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:45 am
Gallanteer
I stated (much) earlier that the issue is that both Liverpool and (Greater) Manchester both have two huge round ball clubs which suck the life and money out of other sport in the area. Other cities like Leeds and Hull only have one pro footy club, which damages RL income slightly but doesn't mean the round ball game dominates the whole metropolitan area.

FWIW When people say Manchester they just see Greater Manchester not the individual cities within it. Nearly everyone outside the local vicinities see it that way, there's no point fighting it.

So, if Salford is so close the Manchester, there are no professional RL clubs in the city of Manchester, why don't they just drive 10 mins and attend Salford?

My point is trying to show that Salford almost represents RL interest for Manchester, with a riduclously large catchment area yet their ridiculously low attendance make a mockery of the Super in SL. The team are going very well, and I'm sure the regular fans are as passionate as every other club yet it still can't get more fans even with all this going for it.

I refer to my comment at the top of this post, both young upstart round ball clubs are sucking the life and money out of the greater manchester area and no matter what our little but far superior sport does will change that.
Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:58 am
Hillbilly_Red
uncle Rico, we have disagreed in the past but here you are 100% correct.

So, according to the Tykes, the parochialism of the 10 boroughs in Greater Manchester is something to despise and decry; and the effect of 8 professional football sides* (and a battery of non-professional sides) is to ignored. Amazing that pride in your community, a corner stone of RL in its heritage, can be so snidely commented on. Ignoring the obvious difference in accents between Salford and manchester (albeit many young men now copy a Gallagher-type patois for street cred), that Oldham and Bolton never ever consider themselves as Manchester (and as for Wigan... ).
Nobody on here has shown that the perceptions are wrong. So how do we use them?

Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:59 am
SmokeyTA
Gallanteer wrote:

So, if Salford is so close the Manchester, there are no professional RL clubs in the city of Manchester, why don't they just drive 10 mins and attend Salford?
.

You are 100% correct. And this is absolutely the pertinent question. Why don't they go to Salford? Id wager that perhaps it is because for the majority of most people's lifetime Salford have been a poor club, in a poor stadium, with little chance of success, who haven't reached out to them.
