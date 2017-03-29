TrinityIHC wrote:

To anyone outside of Salford... Salford is just part of Manchester. Sorry to break it to you. Manchester United even play in Salford, or is Trafford its own city as well?

How is this even an argument? Salford isn't in Manchester, that is just simply a fact. The city of Salford and the city of Manchester are separate cities. They might both be in the Greater Manchester administrative area but saying Salford is in Manchester is like saying St Helens is in Liverpool.Also, Manchester United don't play in Salford and Trafford isn't a city. United play in Old Trafford, which is in the town of Stretford, which is in the borough of Trafford, not the city of Manchester or the city of Salford.Well those people are completely ignorant then.