WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

 
Post a reply

Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:35 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5797
SmokeyTA wrote:
Meanwhile Leeds decision to move their WCC games back to headingley is a huge failure of ambition.


Alternately, it could be seen as facing up to the reality that the Elland Road attendances fell from about 38k for Leeds' first WCC to around 26k for the second. While I wouldn't argue with the philosophical side to many of your arguments, I'm often left wondering who could stump up the cash to make the schemes work.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:09 am
Damo-Leeds User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2007 6:43 pm
Posts: 11735
Location: Leeds
SmokeyTA wrote:
Josh Walters and Ryan Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst was discovered playing University RL (A German playing university RL? Surely thats unpossible?). JJB did his with Sinfield and Diskin, Rob Burrow, Jamie Peacock got a degree whilst playing for Leeds, Kylie Lueluai got an accountancy degree, Ashton Golding at Leeds Met, and they are just the ones that came up from googling leeds rhinos, degree.


Where do you think Stanningley is?


Josh joined the Rhinos in 2013 having made the switch from playing Rugby Union, where he had progressed through the Academy with Yorkshire Carnegie. In Union, Walters was a centre who played for the North of England and was part of the Prince Henry’s AASE team who regularly challenge for national honours. Walters was spotted by the Leeds team whilst playing for their sister club, Yorkshire Carnegie.

Hall joined the Leeds Academy in 2006 after being spotted playing for amateur club the Oulton Raiders by former Leeds coach John Daly. This is not quite been spotted whilst playing university RL is it?

Keinhorst began playing rugby in 2004 while attending St. Mary's Catholic High School, Menston. Jimmy has a long history of playing rugby in this country way before he went to University. Leeds Rhinos did not introduce him to the sport and no, it's not strange that he's German and plays rugby league considering where he went to school. People migrate all the time regardless of their nationality. There's not thousands of Germans wanting to play rugby league, Jimmy is plays rugby because of where he grew up and I don't see any Germans moving into the rugby league heartlands anytime soon.

Regarding the other players, Leeds Rhinos have a partnership with Leeds Met which allows players to prepare for life after playing rugby league. This partnership might be attracting the odd fan from the universities to attend matches at Headingley but you are overestimating the impact. Leeds Rhinos players studying at University does not equate to a mass influx of university students living in Headingley attending rugby league games. A massive suspension of reality here.

Technically, Stanningley is a district in Pudsey but otherwise the two areas have their own unique identities. I have never heard Stanningley been referred as a Pudsey team but people might say its in Leeds. Whilst Leeds covers a variety of areas, places like Chapletown and Bramley have a different identity to the rest of the areas in the city.

Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:12 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22238
Clearwing wrote:
Alternately, it could be seen as facing up to the reality that the Elland Road attendances fell from about 38k for Leeds' first WCC to around 26k for the second. While I wouldn't argue with the philosophical side to many of your arguments, I'm often left wondering who could stump up the cash to make the schemes work.

That's not quite what happened. Leeds got 38k in 05.then In 09 Ken Bates closed the top tier of the main stand at elland road. In 08 Leeds got 33k. In 09 they paid 90k for the safety certificate to reopen the top tier st the last minute and got 33k. In 2010 they didn't pay the 90k and got 27k. Then moved back to headingley and got 21k, 20k and 20k.

I get the practical argument but we criticise the Aussies for s lack of commitment to the WCC but I'm not sure how you could argue that Leeds moving back to headingley isn't exactly the same.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:23 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22238
Damo-Leeds wrote:
Josh joined the Rhinos in 2013 having made the switch from playing Rugby Union, where he had progressed through the Academy with Yorkshire Carnegie. In Union, Walters was a centre who played for the North of England and was part of the Prince Henry’s AASE team who regularly challenge for national honours. Walters was spotted by the Leeds team whilst playing for their sister club, Yorkshire Carnegie.

Hall joined the Leeds Academy in 2006 after being spotted playing for amateur club the Oulton Raiders by former Leeds coach John Daly. This is not quite been spotted whilst playing university RL is it?

Keinhorst began playing rugby in 2004 while attending St. Mary's Catholic High School, Menston. Jimmy has a long history of playing rugby in this country way before he went to University. Leeds Rhinos did not introduce him to the sport and no, it's not strange that he's German and plays rugby league considering where he went to school. People migrate all the time regardless of their nationality. There's not thousands of Germans wanting to play rugby league, Jimmy is plays rugby because of where he grew up and I don't see any Germans moving into the rugby league heartlands anytime soon.

Regarding the other players, Leeds Rhinos have a partnership with Leeds Met which allows players to prepare for life after playing rugby league. This partnership might be attracting the odd fan from the universities to attend matches at Headingley but you are overestimating the impact. Leeds Rhinos players studying at University does not equate to a mass influx of university students living in Headingley attending rugby league games. A massive suspension of reality here.
Josh Walters studied sports marketing. Ryan hall accountancy. Leeds rhinos discovered Jimmy keinhordt when he was playing for Leeds met. I'm not really sure the relevance of their schools or where they played amateur RL and I didn't propose that the popularity of students attending RL was down to the rhinos players being students, sinplybused it to highlight how ludicrous the comparison to netball was.

Technically, Stanningley is a district in Pudsey but otherwise the two areas have their own unique identities. I have never heard Stanningley been referred as a Pudsey team but people might say its in Leeds. Whilst Leeds covers a variety of areas, places like Chapletown and Bramley have a different identity to the rest of the areas in the city.
there is no technically about it. Stanngingly is in pudsey and Bramley is walking distance away. Loads of people play RL there
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:00 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2813
Location: Stuck in 1982
SmokeyTA wrote:
True. But Salford, leigh, Wigan, Oldham, Swinton are


Oh no they're not and I would say that the vast majority of people who live in one of these towns or in Salford's case city might agree with me. They are not boroughs within the city of Manchester and never have been.

Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:12 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4505
Location: Outside your remit
Uncle Rico wrote:
Oh no they're not and I would say that the vast majority of people who live in one of these towns or in Salford's case city might agree with me. They are not boroughs within the city of Manchester and never have been.


Behave - Salford is about 2.5 miles from Manchester City Centre!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:34 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22238
TrinityIHC wrote:
Behave - Salford is about 2.5 miles from Manchester City Centre!

Yeah but it's super special and unique, unlike any other place on earth, a rubiks cube of demographics impenetrable to outsiders.

Only in RL would we get be people arguing that Salford and Wigan aren't in Manchester, Leigh isn't in Wigan, that they don't play RL in Pudsey or Farsley because the teams are called stanningley and Bramley, and not only would they make these arguments but they would do so as evidenced that the game doesn't suffer under the yoke of parochialism. :lol:
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, childofthenorthern, Clearwing, cravenpark1, Dogs on Tour, g_balls, jakeyg95, jimlav, Kernel, Salford red all over, Tricky2309, Wildthing and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,6112,12875,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  