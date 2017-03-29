|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Meanwhile Leeds decision to move their WCC games back to headingley is a huge failure of ambition.
Alternately, it could be seen as facing up to the reality that the Elland Road attendances fell from about 38k for Leeds' first WCC to around 26k for the second. While I wouldn't argue with the philosophical side to many of your arguments, I'm often left wondering who could stump up the cash to make the schemes work.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:09 am
|
|
Josh joined the Rhinos in 2013 having made the switch from playing Rugby Union, where he had progressed through the Academy with Yorkshire Carnegie. In Union, Walters was a centre who played for the North of England and was part of the Prince Henry’s AASE team who regularly challenge for national honours.
SmokeyTA wrote:
Josh Walters and Ryan Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst was discovered playing University RL (A German playing university RL? Surely thats unpossible?). JJB did his with Sinfield and Diskin, Rob Burrow, Jamie Peacock got a degree whilst playing for Leeds, Kylie Lueluai got an accountancy degree, Ashton Golding at Leeds Met, and they are just the ones that came up from googling leeds rhinos, degree.
Where do you think Stanningley is?
Walters was spotted by the Leeds team whilst playing for their sister club, Yorkshire Carnegie. Hall joined the Leeds Academy in 2006 after being spotted playing for amateur club the Oulton Raiders by former Leeds coach John Daly.
This is not quite been spotted whilst playing university RL is it?Keinhorst began playing rugby in 2004 while attending St. Mary's Catholic High School, Menston.
Jimmy has a long history of playing rugby in this country way before he went to University. Leeds Rhinos did not introduce him to the sport and no, it's not strange that he's German and plays rugby league considering where he went to school. People migrate all the time regardless of their nationality. There's not thousands of Germans wanting to play rugby league, Jimmy is plays rugby because of where he grew up and I don't see any Germans moving into the rugby league heartlands anytime soon.
Regarding the other players, Leeds Rhinos have a partnership with Leeds Met which allows players to prepare for life after playing rugby league. This partnership might be attracting the odd fan from the universities to attend matches at Headingley but you are overestimating the impact. Leeds Rhinos players studying at University does not equate to a mass influx of university students living in Headingley attending rugby league games. A massive suspension of reality here.
Technically, Stanningley is a district in Pudsey but otherwise the two areas have their own unique identities. I have never heard Stanningley been referred as a Pudsey team but people might say its in Leeds. Whilst Leeds covers a variety of areas, places like Chapletown and Bramley have a different identity to the rest of the areas in the city.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:12 am
|
|
Clearwing wrote:
Alternately, it could be seen as facing up to the reality that the Elland Road attendances fell from about 38k for Leeds' first WCC to around 26k for the second. While I wouldn't argue with the philosophical side to many of your arguments, I'm often left wondering who could stump up the cash to make the schemes work.
That's not quite what happened. Leeds got 38k in 05.then In 09 Ken Bates closed the top tier of the main stand at elland road. In 08 Leeds got 33k. In 09 they paid 90k for the safety certificate to reopen the top tier st the last minute and got 33k. In 2010 they didn't pay the 90k and got 27k. Then moved back to headingley and got 21k, 20k and 20k.
I get the practical argument but we criticise the Aussies for s lack of commitment to the WCC but I'm not sure how you could argue that Leeds moving back to headingley isn't exactly the same.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:23 am
|
|
Josh Walters studied sports marketing. Ryan hall accountancy. Leeds rhinos discovered Jimmy keinhordt when he was playing for Leeds met. I'm not really sure the relevance of their schools or where they played amateur RL and I didn't propose that the popularity of students attending RL was down to the rhinos players being students, sinplybused it to highlight how ludicrous the comparison to netball was.
Technically, Stanningley is a district in Pudsey but otherwise the two areas have their own unique identities. I have never heard Stanningley been referred as a Pudsey team but people might say its in Leeds. Whilst Leeds covers a variety of areas, places like Chapletown and Bramley have a different identity to the rest of the areas in the city.
there is no technically about it. Stanngingly is in pudsey and Bramley is walking distance away. Loads of people play RL there
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:00 am
|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
True. But Salford, leigh, Wigan, Oldham, Swinton are
Oh no they're not and I would say that the vast majority of people who live in one of these towns or in Salford's case city might agree with me. They are not boroughs within the city of Manchester and never have been.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:12 am
|
|
Uncle Rico wrote:
Oh no they're not and I would say that the vast majority of people who live in one of these towns or in Salford's case city might agree with me. They are not boroughs within the city of Manchester and never have been.
Behave - Salford is about 2.5 miles from Manchester City Centre!
|
