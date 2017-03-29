SmokeyTA wrote: Josh Walters and Ryan Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst was discovered playing University RL (A German playing university RL? Surely thats unpossible?). JJB did his with Sinfield and Diskin, Rob Burrow, Jamie Peacock got a degree whilst playing for Leeds, Kylie Lueluai got an accountancy degree, Ashton Golding at Leeds Met, and they are just the ones that came up from googling leeds rhinos, degree.





Where do you think Stanningley is?

Walters was spotted by the Leeds team whilst playing for their sister club, Yorkshire Carnegie.This is not quite been spotted whilst playing university RL is it?Jimmy has a long history of playing rugby in this country way before he went to University. Leeds Rhinos did not introduce him to the sport and no, it's not strange that he's German and plays rugby league considering where he went to school. People migrate all the time regardless of their nationality. There's not thousands of Germans wanting to play rugby league, Jimmy is plays rugby because of where he grew up and I don't see any Germans moving into the rugby league heartlands anytime soon.Regarding the other players, Leeds Rhinos have a partnership with Leeds Met which allows players to prepare for life after playing rugby league. This partnership might be attracting the odd fan from the universities to attend matches at Headingley but you are overestimating the impact. Leeds Rhinos players studying at University does not equate to a mass influx of university students living in Headingley attending rugby league games. A massive suspension of reality here.Technically, Stanningley is a district in Pudsey but otherwise the two areas have their own unique identities. I have never heard Stanningley been referred as a Pudsey team but people might say its in Leeds. Whilst Leeds covers a variety of areas, places like Chapletown and Bramley have a different identity to the rest of the areas in the city.