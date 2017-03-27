SmokeyTA wrote:

The student population isnt a valid point. It is nonsense. You are highlighting a difference of 10k students as somehow important in regions of 2.5m and 2.2m. And forgetting that Headingley is literally the heart of the Leeds student population. Headingley stadium is part of the Leeds Beckett Campus for heavens sake. It makes no sense to pretend there is some reason why Leeds can be hugely successful in an area of the city where the student population is based but RL in Manchester can't make in-roads in to the student population of the city because there are 10k more students.



I used Bradford as an example of a club based in a area well represented by Asians.



I havent confused challenges and opportunity. I dont believe we have any demographic challenges. All we have seen in this thread is people saying oh these clubs can't grow in to Manchester cos of the jews, because of Asians, because of Afro-carribeans, because of students, Yet the game is popular in a similar sized city 60 miles away with a large jewish population, with a large black population, which is based in a University and next door is a club based in a city famous for its Asian population, now we get "yeah but its just different". Whats different? What magic is happening in those 60miles that means it becomes more difficult or challenging to connect to these communities? Are Manchester black people somehow less predisposed to Rugby League than Leeds Black people? Is there some fundemental difference between Manchester Jews and Leeds Jews? Cos that seems to be the argument being made here and it seems pretty absurd.