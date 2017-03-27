Damo-Leeds wrote:
Please enlighten me further on university students playing for the Rhinos because I am generally oblivious. Maybe a link?
Josh Walters and Ryan Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst was discovered playing University RL (A German playing university RL? Surely thats unpossible?). JJB did his with Sinfield and Diskin, Rob Burrow, Jamie Peacock got a degree whilst playing for Leeds, Kylie Lueluai got an accountancy degree, Ashton Golding at Leeds Met, and they are just the ones that came up from googling leeds rhinos, degree.
Stanningley and Bramley aren't Farsley or Pudsey. Teams are generally named after the name of the village, town or city they come from and not the postcode. Rodley Rockets used to train in Farsley but a rugby team has still never really took off and established here.
Where do you think Stanningley is?
