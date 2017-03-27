Damo-Leeds wrote:
The students I’ve socialised with over the years in Leeds have very little interest in rugby league apart from the annual Leeds Met v Leeds Uni match at Headingley. Leeds Rhinos fans tend to come from outside of Headingley to watch the game like I have for many years.
I won't comment on the students you socialise with but it simply isn't true that Leeds rhinos fans tend to come from outside the immediate area. Also the work done with local universities has been a great success in bringing in a new and diverse fanbase to the rhinos. Btw for balance I'm not holding up Leeds as a perfect example here. Huddersfield have great links with hudds uni and Wigans work in London, the big one, and Heinz are also great examples of the type of thinking I am promoting. Meanwhile Leeds decision to move their WCC games back to headingley is a huge failure of ambition.
The major difference between the demographic populations of Leeds and Manchester is that the latter is exposed to two of the biggest football clubs in the world whilst the former is exposed to Leeds United.
That's a relatively recent thing. The failures of rugby league are the failures of rugby league. Not because of the successes of other sports.