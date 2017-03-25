SaleSlim wrote: Smokey - I CBA quoting every individual piece of nonsense you've spouted on here but I'll highlight a few major points. Btw, my observations come from a guy that was born and bred in Salford and has lived here for 36 of my 39 years.



Manchester's diverse ethnic population.... has ALMOST no interest in Rugby League. I'm sure there are a FEW exceptions to the rule but that's the case in any sport. I was brought up in Higher Broughton, an area heavily populated by the Orthodox Jewish community. They have little to no interest in sport. As pointed out to you by Cronus, this is the same with Manchester/Salford's, Asian, Afro-Carribean, Polish etc communities as well. It would be great if they had an interest but they don't. We have a few student fans from Salford/Manchester Uni but again I would hazard a guess that a lot of those had at least a passing interest in some form of rugby before they first attended a Salford match. Salford moving to Manchester won't allow a new club to suddenly tap into this goldmine of new fans eager for a slice of the RL pie. A more consistent/successful Salford team will bring bigger crowds to Salford as we are seeing already this season.

Trafford is in Greater Manchester and the Old Trafford ground happens to be located around 3 miles from Manchester City Centre and on the doorstep of the heart of Salford (a massive football stronghold). Out of interest, how far is Elland Road from Leeds City Centre? Moving Salford to Manchester would just alienate hardcore Salford fans who associate with their hometown (home city) club and who would have no affinity to a Manchester based club.



Those fans who think franchising in Manchester is a viable replacement for Salford Rugby Club are the sort of fans who look down on us as they see us as small fry in the RL world. Small crowds, lack of any success for decades..... readily disposable (like Wakey etc) in Rugby League's pursuit of a formula that will bring the masses flocking in and turn us into some sort of super sport that Rugby League will never be.



Kallum Watkins has a Jamaican mother, is from Salford, became an RL fan in Salford, played his amateur RL in Salford, is a professional Rugby League player. Being of Afro-Carribean origin, nor any other, is a barrier or indicator of involvement in, support of, or affiliation with Rugby League.You and Cronus, have, managed to make my point for me. There could not be a better example of the parochial outlook that i am talking about that you two arguing that a sport with the history Rugby League does, would find the Afro-Carribean community as a demographic we struggle with rather than an opportunity. Perhaps if Salford, and others, were to look at places outside of their immediate areas, and demographics other than white-working class, they wouldnt struggle with attendances so much and the game would be in a much healthier place.You have managed to grab the wrong end of the stick here to such an extent im not even sure its a stick you have grabbed.Where have i suggested Salford move to Manchester, In fact i used Man Utd as an example of how they dont need to be in Manchester. Have you forgotten, im the one here arguing that clubs shouldnt be bound by their geography, that they should expand? I can understand why City fans think it annoys you, you seem wierdly defensive about it.