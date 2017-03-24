|
Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm
Posts: 6473
Location: comfortably numb
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
There are different forms of marketing, applicable to the different stages a business goes through. Man Utd and Salford are at different stages. The when and where can be similar, the how different.
Again, what are you wittering on about? Your original statement was entirely wrong and you're hiding behind blithering codswallop. Still haven't acknowledged that I see.
Pretty clearly, Judaism, an Afro-Caribbean community, a large student population, a large Asian population, are not disqualifying factors for a successful Rugby League club. These 'demographic barriers you suppose are irrelevant nonsense. We have our largest club based in a city with the third largest Jewish population in the country, in the the heart of the cities student population, within walking distance of no less than 4 universities. We have one of our other biggest clubs based in a city with 26% of its citizens are from Asian origin. No demographic is excluded or incompatible with our game.
And all of those communities are healthily represented at all Rhinos home games I presume?
Whatever, this may shock you, but Manchester is different to Leeds. Let me repeat: the communities I mentioned have NO interest in Rugby League in MANCHESTER. None. You're clearly clued up on Leeds but have no idea when it comes to your better neighbour down the M62. Manchester is a different beast entirely. Just accept it.
Our game has a long and proud history of black-british and Afro-Caribbean players, what are you suggesting is the reason we have had success bringing through these players if not that the game is and can be popular within that community?
Yes, fully aware of our history. But it's completely irrelevant in the context of this discussion on Manchester. The city we're talking about, which is definitely not Leeds. Yes, of course RL can be popular within all sorts of communities - but IT'S NOT IN MANCHESTER. Which is sort of the topic being discussed. Do capitals help?
You said that driving attendance growth had to start in school. Does it start at school or not?
Nope. I didn't. Put on your glasses and try again. Reading will help.
Woah, look at you handing out slap-downs on the internets. Careful now.
Careful?
You're dying a death here.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:57 am
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22214
|
Cronus wrote:
Again, what are you wittering on about? Your original statement was entirely wrong and you're hiding behind blithering codswallop. Still haven't acknowledged that I see.
Its pretty simple. You pretending not to understand doesnt seem like a particularly smart way of getting the 'win' you're so clearly so craving.
And all of those communities are healthily represented at all Rhinos home games I presume?
Yes
Whatever, this may shock you, but Manchester is different to Leeds. Let me repeat: the communities I mentioned have NO interest in Rugby League in MANCHESTER. None. You're clearly clued up on Leeds but have no idea when it comes to your better neighbour down the M62. Manchester is a different beast entirely. Just accept it.
Yes, fully aware of our history. But it's completely irrelevant in the context of this discussion on Manchester. The city we're talking about, which is definitely not Leeds. Yes, of course RL can be popular within all sorts of communities - but IT'S NOT IN MANCHESTER. Which is sort of the topic being discussed. Do capitals help?
that there is a fundamental difference between the religious and Immigrant communities in Leeds and Manchester that means RL is popular in one and incompatible with the other is honestly one of the stupidest things i have read on here. That its presented with the feet-stamping demand of a toddler is almost charming.
Nope. I didn't. Put on your glasses and try again. Reading will help.
You literally said. "it starts in school" if not driving attendances, what is the "it" you have decided to introduce here.
Careful?
You're dying a death here.
Youre certainly looking like a super-cool internet dude and making me look the silly one.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:15 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm
Posts: 6473
Location: comfortably numb
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Its pretty simple. You pretending not to understand doesnt seem like a particularly smart way of getting the 'win' you're so clearly so craving.
You said: "United 'sell themselves' all over Greater Manchester and Salford 'sell themselves' only in Salford." As I explained, this simply isn't true. Now you're backtracking with some tripe about 'different stages', which bears no relation to your original, false, statement.
Prove it.
:lol: that there is a fundamental difference between the religious and Immigrant communities in Leeds and Manchester that means RL is popular in one and incompatible with the other is honestly one of the stupidest things i have read on here. That its presented with the feet-stamping demand of a toddler is almost charming.
The Jewish, Asian, Afro-Caribbean and student communities in MANCHESTER (capitals again for you) have - for all intents & purposes - NO interest in rugby league. Whether you believe it or not is irrelevant, it's a fact. Whether they do in Leeds is also utterly irrelevant, ya'know, with that being a different city n'all.
You literally said. "it starts in school" if not driving attendances, what is the "it" you have decided to introduce here.
I said getting RL into more schools and more kids playing RL throughout their school lives will deliver players and fans. Simple really, for most people at least. That you somehow took this to mean 'driving attendances' is baffling.
Youre certainly looking like a super-cool internet dude and making me look the silly one.
No, you're doing that yourself.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:28 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1083
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Its pretty simple. You pretending not to understand doesnt seem like a particularly smart way of getting the 'win' you're so clearly so craving.
And here we have it , the old " you don't understand " insult , always turns up when the argument is lost
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22214
|
Cronus wrote:
You said: "United 'sell themselves' all over Greater Manchester and Salford 'sell themselves' only in Salford." As I explained, this simply isn't true. Now you're backtracking with some tripe about 'different stages', which bears no relation to your original, false, statement.
It is true. YOU gave examples of it being true.
You prove there arent.
:lol: The Jewish, Asian, Afro-Caribbean and student communities in MANCHESTER (capitals again for you) have - for all intents & purposes - NO interest in rugby league. Whether you believe it or not is irrelevant, it's a fact. Whether they do in Leeds is also utterly irrelevant, ya'know, with that being a different city n'all.
That they do in leeds disproves a causal link between those demographics and interest in RL. So this means that it isnt because they are Jewish, Asian, Students etc that they are attending but because clubs havent reached out to them and got them in. Like we know is possible. So we know that the reason these people dont attend is because of the clubs, not the people.
I said getting RL into more schools and more kids playing RL throughout their school lives will deliver players and fans. Simple really, for most people at least. That you somehow took this to mean 'driving attendances' is baffling.
So kids playing in schools will deliver players and fans but won't drive attendances? Are they delivering fans or not?
No, you're doing that yourself.
Erm, yes. That almost worked. Another three or four attempts and you might stumble upon a response that could, at a distance, be mistaken for wit.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:06 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22214
|
GUBRATS wrote:
And here we have it , the old " you don't understand " insult , always turns up when the argument is lost
I didnt say he didnt understand. On the wine early today?
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:09 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1083
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
I didnt say he didnt understand. On the wine early today?
Correct you said he was ' pretending ' not to understand , which isn't true , nobody has a clue what you're on about most of the time , because you talk bollox
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22214
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Correct you said he was ' pretending ' not to understand , which isn't true , nobody has a clue what you're on about most of the time , because you talk bollox
Oooh cutting. Razor sharp wit. Great to see the internet tough men out here throwing their weight around.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:58 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 633
|
Smokey - I CBA quoting every individual piece of nonsense you've spouted on here but I'll highlight a few major points. Btw, my observations come from a guy that was born and bred in Salford and has lived here for 36 of my 39 years.
Manchester's diverse ethnic population.... has ALMOST no interest in Rugby League. I'm sure there are a FEW exceptions to the rule but that's the case in any sport. I was brought up in Higher Broughton, an area heavily populated by the Orthodox Jewish community. They have little to no interest in sport. As pointed out to you by Cronus, this is the same with Manchester/Salford's, Asian, Afro-Carribean, Polish etc communities as well. It would be great if they had an interest but they don't. We have a few student fans from Salford/Manchester Uni but again I would hazard a guess that a lot of those had at least a passing interest in some form of rugby before they first attended a Salford match. Salford moving to Manchester won't allow a new club to suddenly tap into this goldmine of new fans eager for a slice of the RL pie. A more consistent/successful Salford team will bring bigger crowds to Salford as we are seeing already this season.
The "Man Utd aren't even from Manchester" argument - Jesus f*cking Christ, are people still churning out this poop?! It's a petty jibe that City fans normally throw out thinking it upsets Utd fans.
Trafford is in Greater Manchester and the Old Trafford ground happens to be located around 3 miles from Manchester City Centre and on the doorstep of the heart of Salford (a massive football stronghold). Out of interest, how far is Elland Road from Leeds City Centre? Moving Salford to Manchester would just alienate hardcore Salford fans who associate with their hometown (home city) club and who would have no affinity to a Manchester based club.
Those fans who think franchising in Manchester is a viable replacement for Salford Rugby Club are the sort of fans who look down on us as they see us as small fry in the RL world. Small crowds, lack of any success for decades..... readily disposable (like Wakey etc) in Rugby League's pursuit of a formula that will bring the masses flocking in and turn us into some sort of super sport that Rugby League will never be.
Toulouse and Toronto are the way forward for now. Let's grow the French game and get behind what Toronto are trying to achieve as they could be the golden ticket to growing our great game, not moving an established club 5 miles down the road into a neighbouring city.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2806
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Smokey - I CBA quoting every individual piece of nonsense you've spouted on here but I'll highlight a few major points. Btw, my observations come from a guy that was born and bred in Salford and has lived here for 36 of my 39 years.
Manchester's diverse ethnic population.... has ALMOST no interest in Rugby League. I'm sure there are a FEW exceptions to the rule but that's the case in any sport. I was brought up in Higher Broughton, an area heavily populated by the Orthodox Jewish community. They have little to no interest in sport. As pointed out to you by Cronus, this is the same with Manchester/Salford's, Asian, Afro-Carribean, Polish etc communities as well. It would be great if they had an interest but they don't. We have a few student fans from Salford/Manchester Uni but again I would hazard a guess that a lot of those had at least a passing interest in some form of rugby before they first attended a Salford match. Salford moving to Manchester won't allow a new club to suddenly tap into this goldmine of new fans eager for a slice of the RL pie. A more consistent/successful Salford team will bring bigger crowds to Salford as we are seeing already this season.
The "Man Utd aren't even from Manchester" argument - Jesus f*cking Christ, are people still churning out this poop?! It's a petty jibe that City fans normally throw out thinking it upsets Utd fans.
Trafford is in Greater Manchester and the Old Trafford ground happens to be located around 3 miles from Manchester City Centre and on the doorstep of the heart of Salford (a massive football stronghold). Out of interest, how far is Elland Road from Leeds City Centre? Moving Salford to Manchester would just alienate hardcore Salford fans who associate with their hometown (home city) club and who would have no affinity to a Manchester based club.
Those fans who think franchising in Manchester is a viable replacement for Salford Rugby Club are the sort of fans who look down on us as they see us as small fry in the RL world. Small crowds, lack of any success for decades..... readily disposable (like Wakey etc) in Rugby League's pursuit of a formula that will bring the masses flocking in and turn us into some sort of super sport that Rugby League will never be.
Toulouse and Toronto are the way forward for now. Let's grow the French game and get behind what Toronto are trying to achieve as they could be the golden ticket to growing our great game, not moving an established club 5 miles down the road into a neighbouring city.
I will save Smokey the trouble...you just don't understand
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, BiltonRobin, Iggy79, Khlav Kalash, Kiyan, NEwildcat, proper-shaped-balls, SaleSlim, Salford red all over, Ship's Cat, Uncle Rico, Wigg'n, Wildthing and 163 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}