SmokeyTA wrote: There are different forms of marketing, applicable to the different stages a business goes through. Man Utd and Salford are at different stages. The when and where can be similar, the how different.

Pretty clearly, Judaism, an Afro-Caribbean community, a large student population, a large Asian population, are not disqualifying factors for a successful Rugby League club. These 'demographic barriers you suppose are irrelevant nonsense. We have our largest club based in a city with the third largest Jewish population in the country, in the the heart of the cities student population, within walking distance of no less than 4 universities. We have one of our other biggest clubs based in a city with 26% of its citizens are from Asian origin. No demographic is excluded or incompatible with our game.

Our game has a long and proud history of black-british and Afro-Caribbean players, what are you suggesting is the reason we have had success bringing through these players if not that the game is and can be popular within that community?

You said that driving attendance growth had to start in school. Does it start at school or not?

Again, what are you wittering on about? Your original statement was entirely wrong and you're hiding behind blithering codswallop. Still haven't acknowledged that I see.And all of those communities are healthily represented at all Rhinos home games I presume?Whatever, this may shock you, but Manchester is different to Leeds. Let me repeat: the communities I mentioned have NO interest in Rugby League in MANCHESTER. None. You're clearly clued up on Leeds but have no idea when it comes to your better neighbour down the M62. Manchester is a different beast entirely. Just accept it.Yes, fully aware of our history. But it's completely irrelevant in the context of this discussion on Manchester. The city we're talking about, which is definitely not Leeds. Yes, of course RL can be popular within all sorts of communities - but IT'S NOT IN MANCHESTER. Which is sort of the topic being discussed. Do capitals help?Nope. I didn't. Put on your glasses and try again. Reading will help.Careful?You're dying a death here.