SmokeyTA wrote:
There is interest in RL in Manchester and Liverpool, There are 9 ostensibly professional clubs within an hours drive of Liverpool. That Liverpool and Manchester arent looked at as RL cities highlights how the yoke of parochialism has kept these clubs from expanding outside their own little fiefdoms.
No it doesn't, the only thing that it highlights is that there is not enough interest in either of these cities
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:29 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
No it doesn't, the only thing that it highlights is that there is not enough interest in either of these cities
Hence there being 9 professional RL clubs in those areas.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:32 pm
So RL has succeeded in Manchester and Liverpool , just that no club has ever taken their name , bit like London football
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:41 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
So RL has succeeded in Manchester and Liverpool , just that no club has ever taken their name , bit like London football
If all london football clubs were beset by problems brought on by their parochial inability to expand outside of their own small areas, yes.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:40 pm
I work in a big office in Stockport twhich is JUST outside Manchester: over 300 work here and all know of my RL love. Two (yes, two) other occasionally attend matches. Most could not name any RL teams apart from Wigan. Yet the constant conversation is of soccer.
The train from Rochdale to Manchester is similar: endless chat about the football game on last night and odd snide comments about the egg-chaser (me).
Most common question: what's the difference between Union and League.
Simply, at the moment, the interest is not here.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:36 pm
All this historical stuff and talks of "soccer cities" is very interesting an' all, but the fact is simple: nobody with a desire to run a RL club there rich enough to start one exists. It would fly, if you threw enough money at it, but at present there's no-one that will.
If the Toronto guy was based in Liverpool, for example, and not Toronto, he is the sort of guy (and his backers) who could do it. You just need the desire, vision, balls and resources.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:27 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
All this historical stuff and talks of "soccer cities" is very interesting an' all, but the fact is simple: nobody with a desire to run a RL club there rich enough to start one exists. It would fly, if you threw enough money at it, but at present there's no-one that will.
If the Toronto guy was based in Liverpool, for example, and not Toronto, he is the sort of guy (and his backers) who could do it. You just need the desire, vision, balls and resources.
And fans to attend the games and watch on TV.
Unfortunately they're a bit thin on the ground in Liverpool and Manchester.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:30 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Hence there being 9 professional RL clubs in those areas.
Areas v cities make your mind up I thought your point was aimed at the two cities called Manchester and Liverpool? As far as I understand it none of these 9 teams are located in these cities
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:41 pm
Hillbilly_Red wrote:
I work in a big office in Stockport twhich is JUST outside Manchester: over 300 work here and all know of my RL love. Two (yes, two) other occasionally attend matches. Most could not name any RL teams apart from Wigan. Yet the constant conversation is of soccer.
The train from Rochdale to Manchester is similar: endless chat about the football game on last night and odd snide comments about the egg-chaser (me).
Most common question: what's the difference between Union and League.
Simply, at the moment, the interest is not here.
Pretty much spot on HR and from my experience, home town support Warrington, lived most of my life IN Salford and work in Manchester, the only appetite for RL I come across in Manchester is from similar people, not your 'average' Mancunian.
A guy in our office lives in the trendy suburb of Chorlton and follows RL as he's originally from Wigan, not because he's based an hour's drive from Wigan or half an hour from Salford (both outside the city of Manchester as you know).
I suspect Liverpool would paint a similar story
