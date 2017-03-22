Hillbilly_Red wrote: I work in a big office in Stockport twhich is JUST outside Manchester: over 300 work here and all know of my RL love. Two (yes, two) other occasionally attend matches. Most could not name any RL teams apart from Wigan. Yet the constant conversation is of soccer.

The train from Rochdale to Manchester is similar: endless chat about the football game on last night and odd snide comments about the egg-chaser (me).



Most common question: what's the difference between Union and League.



Simply, at the moment, the interest is not here.

Pretty much spot on HR and from my experience, home town support Warrington, lived most of my life IN Salford and work in Manchester, the only appetite for RL I come across in Manchester is from similar people, not your 'average' Mancunian.A guy in our office lives in the trendy suburb of Chorlton and follows RL as he's originally from Wigan, not because he's based an hour's drive from Wigan or half an hour from Salford (both outside the city of Manchester as you know).I suspect Liverpool would paint a similar story