bramleyrhino wrote:
In fairness, I was rounding up from the wider boundary figure.
I'd also suggest that a club like Leeds does (or should) see some of the outlying areas as very much part of their target market. Thousands of Harrogate residents commute into Leeds every day - that's a market Leeds should be tapping into.
agree with you - there's a huge market to the north of leeds - even ripon, thirsk and skipton area are not too far away