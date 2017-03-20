WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why has RL never taken off in Manchester and Liverpool?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:44 pm
j.c
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6740
Has there ever been stadiums in Manchester and liverpool that are the right size for rugbyleague clubs to play in and grow
Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:48 pm
shinymcshine
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1225
The comparison is that whilst Manchester and Liverpool have 2 major football clubs each, smaller towns and cities can sustain both RL and football, so why can't these major cities with a greater overall population?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:13 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14358
shinymcshine wrote:
But historically, when RL was played at 3pm on a Sunday, in a time when shops were closed on a Sunday, then why didn't RL take off in Manchester & Liverpool ?

Historically RL was played on Saturday afternoons. It changed to Sunday's to try to save the game from competition with football.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 9:27 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 659
Manchester does have an RL side - it's called the Red Devils (in a small suburb called Salford).

OK, without being stupid, Salford Red Devils are essentially in greater Manchester with no competitor to fight against in terms of support, have a huge catchment area but us in the Championship get bigger crowds. If you renamed them Manchester, might that help? I doubt it. The problem is both these cities have 2 huge round ball clubs, the other cities don't.
Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:31 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6853
Location: Here there and everywhere
Salford red all over wrote:
That's stretching it a bit you could add a city like Southampton on to Leeds's population if you want to stretch it to a million.


http://ukpopulation2016.com/population-of-leeds-in-2016.html

757K

and then there is the immediate surrounding area.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:52 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5920
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
http://ukpopulation2016.com/population-of-leeds-in-2016.html

757K

and then there is the immediate surrounding area.


city boundaries are confusing sometimes. the boundary of leeds (the city of leeds) is based on the metropolitan borough which includes the towns of otley, morley, rothwell, and wetherby among others. so the 750k already includes the outlying areas. if you go any further out from the metropolitan boundary you are into bradford in the west for example.
Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:35 pm
wiganermike
Joined: Tue Jun 16, 2009 12:03 pm
Posts: 925
A general lack of success (they tended to be near the foot of the league) for the clubs within those cities and other nearby towns and the existence of more illustrious neighbours probably combined to kill off most. Go back to the period following 1895 and we had clubs during the next fifteen years in towns like Stockport, Runcorn, two in Salford, around half a dozen at one stage in Leeds and its vicinity, one in Birkenhead as well as places like Morecambe and Lancaster plus the original Liverpool City. There were also more clubs in towns within what we know as the heartlands in places like Tyldesley and Brighouse. Include junior clubs (what we would call community clubs now) and there were teams in places like Radcliffe and Walkden. With a need to attract and keep paying audiences to fund costs of paying players in order to keep going such support would gravitate to those with success. Hence successful Leeds and Hunslet outcompeted the other Leeds clubs (though Bramley somehow soldiered on), Wigan and Leigh saw off Tyldesley and so on.

The clubs close to Manchester had Salford and Broughton Rangers (the other club in Salford) to contend with on their doorstep and these were two of the more successful clubs in the early 1900s. There were also Oldham and Swinton to contend with, with both being strong too. In soccer which was a growing threat as a counter-attraction there was Bury who twice won the FA Cup as well as growing clubs like Newton Heath. The clubs that persisted tended to be those which had fairly regular success to sustain interest. Later attempts in Manchester such as Belle Vue Rangers (the relocated Broughton Rangers who had been outcompeted in Salford) and much later Trafford Borough had to try to make a dent ,with uncompetitive teams, to compete with the two soccer giants. By that stage even a successful RL club (trophy-wise) would probably have failed to make much impact against those two. Soccer due to its successful clubs was and is now too engrained in the cultural psyche for other sports to garner much interest.

Those close to Liverpool had Everton who were already famous and successful to compete with as well as Liverpool. Given that the soccer teams won things and the RL teams were cellar dwellers they never really had a chance to catch the populace's interest. By the time Liverpool Stanley had their brief success in the mid thirties the soccer clubs had had a fifty year head start. I think this also coincided with Dixie Dean's era which would have made them even more invisible in that city.
c}