I know the more predantic will point at Manchester and say 'what about Wigan and Salford?' or Liverpool 'what about Widnes and St Helens?' but these places have little, if anything, to do with their big City neighbours.
But Manchester and Liverpool are well known City's all over the world, sports mad and are right bang in the Rugby League heartlands, so surely they would be an asset to our game if we had teams from these areas?
I do find it strange Rugby League has never really ever taken off in these two places considering where they are.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:22 pm
Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:39 pm
Much more competitive leisure market
Much more diverse population.
Much more transient population.
Mix those together and you get a lot of challenges to overcome.
The criticism gets leveled at Leeds that they should be getting 25k+ every week because they're in a city of close to 1m people. The problem is that there's a lot more to do in Leeds on a Friday night than there is in most towns in RL land put together and of those 1m people, a lot have relatively little affinity for the area beyond it being a place that they moved to for work or study - and that's what city clubs are competing against.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:50 pm
But historically, when RL was played at 3pm on a Sunday, in a time when shops were closed on a Sunday, then why didn't RL take off in Manchester & Liverpool ?
Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:31 pm
Why should it? Both have a long and treasured history in soccer (to avoid mixing up the games). I think (no, I firmly believe and avocate) RL is far better than any other type of football. However that opinion is not shared by many. before you point out the query does not apply just to today, I'm approaching retirement and remember what it was like in the 60's: the same.
Let's put the size of population to one side (as it should also include Birmingham) but ask why hasn't it taken off in Wales as there have been periods where the grip of the RU was breakable and they have a history of "egg chasing". I think the issue is that we are a minority sport and suffer from such. Therefore we fade when planted in suitable areas.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:21 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
Much more competitive leisure market
Much more diverse population.
Much more transient population.
Mix those together and you get a lot of challenges to overcome.
The criticism gets leveled at Leeds that they should be getting 25k+ every week because they're in a city of close to 1m people. The problem is that there's a lot more to do in Leeds on a Friday night than there is in most towns in RL land put together and of those 1m people, a lot have relatively little affinity for the area beyond it being a place that they moved to for work or study - and that's what city clubs are competing against.
That's stretching it a bit you could add a city like Southampton on to Leeds's population if you want to stretch it to a million.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:52 pm
bramleyrhino wrote:
Much more competitive leisure market
Much more diverse population.
Much more transient population.
Mix those together and you get a lot of challenges to overcome.
The criticism gets leveled at Leeds that they should be getting 25k+ every week because they're in a city of close to 1m people. The problem is that there's a lot more to do in Leeds on a Friday night than there is in most towns in RL land put together and of those 1m people, a lot have relatively little affinity for the area beyond it being a place that they moved to for work or study - and that's what city clubs are competing against.
population of leeds is only 450 - 500k but i take your point. the surrounding area brings it up to about 750k but then you are competing with wakey and cas for supporters in the likes of garforth, rothwell, woodlesford et al
Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:54 pm
Football is the sport in these cities
Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:42 pm
Its not as simple as "they are football cities", as Leeds, Bradford, Hull and Wigan etc sustain both RL and football, so why don't the larger two cities of Manchester & Liverpool?
|
Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:06 pm
Hmmmm.... Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and Hull City compared to Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool and Everton. It's close, it really is
Clearly being 'football cities' is way too simplistic but to pretend that you can compare Wigan to either city in that regard is crazy talk
Mind you it might explain why Rochdale Hornets struggle so much cos they have a football team in their town. probably also explains why Bury Broncos have never grown beyond a community club
