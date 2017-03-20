Why should it? Both have a long and treasured history in soccer (to avoid mixing up the games). I think (no, I firmly believe and avocate) RL is far better than any other type of football. However that opinion is not shared by many. before you point out the query does not apply just to today, I'm approaching retirement and remember what it was like in the 60's: the same.



Let's put the size of population to one side (as it should also include Birmingham) but ask why hasn't it taken off in Wales as there have been periods where the grip of the RU was breakable and they have a history of "egg chasing". I think the issue is that we are a minority sport and suffer from such. Therefore we fade when planted in suitable areas.