Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:28 pm
redgunner Cheeky half-back
To be fair we have played well apart from the first half of our opening fixture against Wigan, we niled Wigan in the second half, were robbed at Leeds with the most horrendous forward pass & had a brain fart in the last eight minutes at Wakefield to throw the game away.
So it was extremely rewarding to win an arm wrestle with a good well organised team who have been scoring for fun, I thought our forwards were excellent & we prevented them from moving around the park. Most pleasing was we were finally able to see a game out & towards the end I thought our game management was top draw.
A special mention to the refereeing yesterday after the incompetence of Hick & the other horrendous decisions we have had this season it was nice to see a referee allow the game to flow & for once a borderline decision go our way.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:12 pm
Hillbilly_Red User avatar
"it was nice to see a referee allow the game to flow & for once a borderline decision go our way"
WOULD we be saying this if we'd lost?
Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:36 pm
redgunner Cheeky half-back
Hillbilly_Red wrote:
"it was nice to see a referee allow the game to flow & for once a borderline decision go our way"
WOULD we be saying this if we'd lost?

I would like to think so, take the try he disallowed before half time, at the time as I was quite close to it I thought it was a try, having seen it again it was forward but I have seen them given.
I take your point but I do think we were given a fair crack yesterday & yes it does make a difference as we have been so close in many games only to be penalized & end up on the wrong end of game.

c}