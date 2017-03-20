To be fair we have played well apart from the first half of our opening fixture against Wigan, we niled Wigan in the second half, were robbed at Leeds with the most horrendous forward pass & had a brain fart in the last eight minutes at Wakefield to throw the game away.

So it was extremely rewarding to win an arm wrestle with a good well organised team who have been scoring for fun, I thought our forwards were excellent & we prevented them from moving around the park. Most pleasing was we were finally able to see a game out & towards the end I thought our game management was top draw.

A special mention to the refereeing yesterday after the incompetence of Hick & the other horrendous decisions we have had this season it was nice to see a referee allow the game to flow & for once a borderline decision go our way.