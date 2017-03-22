Bigredwarrior wrote: It just seems a bridge too far to me this week. Hull are a very good side even if we had a full squad to choose from but with the personnel we have available I can't see anything but a Hull win. Hope I'm proved wrong!!

Agreed. I'm surprised that two of the Sky pundits have backed us to win. I know Hull have some missing too but I'm sure they can't believe their luck. It's a good time to be playing Wigan.