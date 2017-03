Grimmy wrote: I heard Wane mention on Radio Manchester that it wasn't serious. Having said that, I'd much rather be without him for a week or two now than rush him back and potentially lose him for our first Challenge Cup fixture.

Correct me if I am wrong but isn't the Challenge Cup the weekend after the England international against Samoa? This could cause a selection headache if we get a tough tie. I am assuming that Lockers, George and Faz (who was injured last Monday at the England training session) will go to Australia for the international and won't return until God knows when. The game itself against Samoa is bound to carry the threat of injury playing against the likes of Sam Kasiano!!!