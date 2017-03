Aboveusonlypie wrote: We've got possibly our toughest three fixtures in the first half of the season next up - Hull, Leeds and Cas. The way the injuries have piled up again, with those three teams looking relatively fit, we are going to be lucky to get one win out of the three games. I'd be happier with Lockers in the team. Any word on him?

I heard Wane mention on Radio Manchester that it wasn't serious. Having said that, I'd much rather be without him for a week or two now than rush him back and potentially lose him for our first Challenge Cup fixture.