Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:56 pm
Levrier
I take it that Bretherton will come back into the 19 but with the new injuries that still leaves at least one more space. Perhaps an opportunity for Gregson or one of the DR lads.

Re: So how do we line up on Friday?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:49 pm
JWarriors
Im hoping Gildart is back. Then I'd go:

Escare
Davies
Gelling
Gildart
Marshall
Williams
Leuluai
Nuuausala
Powell
Flower
?
Isa
Tomkins

Tautai
Clubb
Navarette
Bretherton

If Gildart isn't back then I'd put Isa at centre. I was terrified everytime they ran at Forsyth, they looked like they were going to break through.

At second row I'd probably just put another academy product in if nobody else is fit. Maybe Connor Farrell or Shelford?
Re: So how do we line up on Friday?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:50 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Levrier wrote:
I take it that Bretherton will come back into the 19 but with the new injuries that still leaves at least one more space. Perhaps an opportunity for Gregson or one of the DR lads.

Is Gregson fit? I thought he was out for a few months yet?
Re: So how do we line up on Friday?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:08 pm
Wigg'n
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Is Gregson fit? I thought he was out for a few months yet?


Came on as sub for the reserves last week.

Re: So how do we line up on Friday?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:58 pm
NickyKiss
With Gildart-

Escare
Davies Gelling Gildart Marshall
Williams Leuluai
Nuuausala Powell Bretherton
Tomkins Isa Flower

Tautai Clubb Navarette Gregson

Without Gildart we'll have to put Forsyth back in there I think.

Re: So how do we line up on Friday?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:53 pm
moto748
Or Gregson to 13 and Isa to the centres?

Re: So how do we line up on Friday?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:49 pm
stpatricks
Every time the Giants ran at the right hand edge they made easy metres, Hull have more physical outside backs it's a tough ask asking two young players to hold them.

If Gildart is out either Isa or Tomkins should fill in at centre, hopefully Bretherton is good to go to add some size to the pack.
c}