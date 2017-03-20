Every time the Giants ran at the right hand edge they made easy metres, Hull have more physical outside backs it's a tough ask asking two young players to hold them.
If Gildart is out either Isa or Tomkins should fill in at centre, hopefully Bretherton is good to go to add some size to the pack.
