Im hoping Gildart is back. Then I'd go:



Escare

Davies

Gelling

Gildart

Marshall

Williams

Leuluai

Nuuausala

Powell

Flower

?

Isa

Tomkins



Tautai

Clubb

Navarette

Bretherton



If Gildart isn't back then I'd put Isa at centre. I was terrified everytime they ran at Forsyth, they looked like they were going to break through.



At second row I'd probably just put another academy product in if nobody else is fit. Maybe Connor Farrell or Shelford?